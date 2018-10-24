You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hitman 2’ Reveals Game’s Six Murderous Locations

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hitman 2,” due out on PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Nov. 13, drops Agent 47 into just six locations as he goes after targets.

That may not sound like a lot, but if Miami and Columbia — the first two locations already revealed in previews — are any indication, that means there will be a lot of ground to explore as you make your way through the game trying to perfect kills and hunt down the odd, extra elusive target.

This video shows off the final four locations that round out “Hitman 2’s” half-dozen spots. They feature Hawke’s Bay, Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, and the Isle of Sgàil.

After spending an hour tramping around in just one section of Columbia, it’s clear that the developer’s decision to deliver just a handful of highly polished locations packed with interactions, hidden elements, and surprises was the right one. The game is designed to entice players to play through, and replay through locations in search of not just the perfect kill and a mix of other bonuses and easter eggs.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • 'Hitman 2' Reveals Game's Six Murderous

    'Hitman 2' Reveals Game's Six Murderous Locations

    “Hitman 2,” due out on PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Nov. 13, drops Agent 47 into just six locations as he goes after targets. That may not sound like a lot, but if Miami and Columbia — the first two locations already revealed in previews — are any indication, that means there […]

  • Halloween Arrives in 'Fortnite's' Big 6.20

    Fortnitemares Delivers Halloween Monsters, Tricks, Treats to 'Fortnite'

    “Hitman 2,” due out on PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Nov. 13, drops Agent 47 into just six locations as he goes after targets. That may not sound like a lot, but if Miami and Columbia — the first two locations already revealed in previews — are any indication, that means there […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Delivers Interactive

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Delivers Powerful Interactive Map to iOS, Android

    “Hitman 2,” due out on PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Nov. 13, drops Agent 47 into just six locations as he goes after targets. That may not sound like a lot, but if Miami and Columbia — the first two locations already revealed in previews — are any indication, that means there […]

  • Marvel's Spider-Man

    'Marvel's Spider-Man' Shatters PlayStation, Spider-Man Records

    “Hitman 2,” due out on PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Nov. 13, drops Agent 47 into just six locations as he goes after targets. That may not sound like a lot, but if Miami and Columbia — the first two locations already revealed in previews — are any indication, that means there […]

  • Meet 'Red Dead Redemption 2's

    'Red Dead Redemption 2:' Meet the Gang

    “Hitman 2,” due out on PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Nov. 13, drops Agent 47 into just six locations as he goes after targets. That may not sound like a lot, but if Miami and Columbia — the first two locations already revealed in previews — are any indication, that means there […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad