You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hitman 2’ Is Officially Happening This November

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13.

Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play around in as Agent 47. There will be six new locations, including Miami, where players will have to track their prey during an in-progress motorsport race. The game will also introduce new ways to play with the Sniper Assassin mode, a standalone feature that will add co-op to the series for the first time. It will allow two players to work together online to take down their targets. It’s available now as an early access bonus for people who pre-order “Hitman 2” Standard, Silver, Gold, or Collector’s Edition. Additionally, those who pre-order the Gold or Collector’s Edition will get full game early access four days before release.

IO Interactive’s first stab (pun intended) at rebooting the “Hitman” franchise was an episodic stealth title that came out in March 2016. It was praised as one of the best entries in the series. Following its success, IO went independent in 2017 and bought back the rights to the franchise from publisher Square Enix. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released a “Definitive Edition” earlier this year.

A logo for “Hitman 2” briefly appeared on the Warner Bros. Games website Monday night. The supposedly accidental leak came after a couple of teases from the official “Hitman” Twitter and WB Games accounts.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Gaming

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

    Treyarch Confirms Classic Maps, More in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Livestream

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13. “Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play […]

  • 'Hitman 2' is Officially Happening This

    'Hitman 2' Is Officially Happening This November

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13. “Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play […]

  • J.J. Abrams Star Trek

    J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Teams With Tencent to Form Game Dev Division

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13. “Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play […]

  • Facebook Gaming Video Desktop

    Facebook Steps Up Battle With Twitch, Adding New Features for Video-Game Streamers

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13. “Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play […]

  • Itch.io Founder Weighs in on Valve's

    Itch.io Founder Weighs in on Valve's New Steam Policy

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13. “Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play […]

  • Paladins: Champions of the Realm

    Online Hero Shooter ‘Paladins’ Arrives on Nintendo Switch

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13. “Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play […]

  • Crackdown 3 Commander Jaxon

    'Crackdown 3' Reportedly Delayed Until 2019

    Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and indie game developer IO Interactive announced they’re working on a “Hitman” sequel on Thursday, less than a week after its existence was accidentally leaked online. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Nov. 13. “Hitman 2” promises an entirely new sandbox for would-be assassins to play […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad