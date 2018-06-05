‘Hitman 2’ Announcement Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A logo for “Hitman 2” popped up briefly on publisher Warner Bros. Games website Monday night. The apparently accidental image posting came after the official “Hitman” Twitter and WB Games accounts posted a couple of Hitman teasing tweets Monday.

“Hitman 2” would be the 10th “Hitman” game released for the franchise, which was created by IO Interactive and originally published by Eidos and Square Enix. In 2017, IO regained their independence and purchased back the rights for the franchise.

“Hitman,” first released in 2016, is considered by many to be a high for the series. The game introduced contracts, which allowed IO Interactive to provide regular playable content updates to the game over time. While the game was initially published by Square Enix, a “Definitive Edition” was released early this year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

It’s likely that any new game would also be published by Warner Bros.

Let the countdown begin//72:00:00 Watch the LIVE reveal Thursday, 10:00am: https://t.co/cV6AxRxO06 pic.twitter.com/JCbuRVHVel — WB Games (@wbgames) June 4, 2018