A logo for “Hitman 2” popped up briefly on publisher Warner Bros. Games website Monday night. The apparently accidental image posting came after the official “Hitman” Twitter and WB Games accounts posted a couple of Hitman teasing tweets Monday.

“Hitman 2” would be the tenth Hitman game released for the franchise, which was created by IO Interactive and originally published by Eidos and Square Enix. In 2017, IO regained their independence and purchased back the rights for the franchise.

“Hitman,” first released in 2016, is considered by many to be a high for the series. The game introduced contracts, which allowed IO Interactive to provide regular playable content updates to the game over time. While the game was initially published by Square Enix, a “Definitive Edition” was released early this year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

It’s likely that any new game would also be published by Warner Bros.

 

  'Hitman 2' Teased, Accidentally Announced

    'Hitman 2' Teased, Accidentally Announced

  • Destiny 2 Warmind

    Bungie Teases Forsaken, Year Two of 'Destiny' in New Video

  DICE Talks 'Battlefield V' Gameplay Changes

    DICE Talks 'Battlefield V' Gameplay Changes

  • 'Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered' Gets July

    'Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered' Gets July Release Date

  • Nintendo Wants Pokémon Company Director Satoru

    Nintendo Wants Pokémon Company Director Satoru Shibata on Its Board

  • ‘State of Decay 2’ Gets Bug-Killing

    ‘State of Decay 2’ Gets Bug-Killing Patch 1.2, Hits 2 Million Players

  • Sony Teases New Game Announcements Leading

    Sony Teases Game Announcements Leading Up To E3

