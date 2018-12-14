Blizzard Is Ending ‘Heroes of the Storm’ Esports Plans

Blizzard is bringing an end to its official “Heroes of the Storm” eSports structures, and will be shifting some developers from the MOBA to other projects, it was announced today in a blog post from new Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and chief development officer Ray Gresko.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to shift some developers from “Heroes of the Storm” to other teams, and we’re excited to see the passion, knowledge, and experience that they’ll bring to those projects,” the statement reads. “This isn’t the first time we’ve had to make tough choices like this. Games like “Diablo II,” “World of Warcraft,” “StarCraft II,” “Overwatch,” and more would not exist had we not made similar decisions in the past.”

“Despite the change “Heroes of the Storm” remains our love letter to Blizzard’s worlds and characters,” the post continues. Blizzard will continue to support the game with new heroes, themed events, and other content. However, it will be at a slower rate than before. As Blizzard puts it, “the cadence will change.”

“Ultimately, we’re setting up the game for long-term sustainability. We’re so grateful for the support the community has shown from the beginning, and the development team will continue to support Heroes with the same passion, dedication, and creativity that has made the game such a unique experience.”

Related ELeague Partners With Psyonix for Three-Part 'Rocket League' Series Esports Fans on Twitch Aren’t Into Watching Television, Says Nielsen Study

Plans for the official eSports league have also come to an end. Neither the Heroes Global Championship nor Heroes of the Dorm – the official professional and collegiate-level eSports systems – will return in 2019.

“After looking at all of our priorities and options in light of the change with the game, the Heroes Global Championship and Heroes of the Dorm will not return in 2019,” says Blizzard, “This was another very difficult decision for us to make. The love that the community has for these programs is deeply felt by everyone who works on them, but we ultimately feel this is the right decision versus moving forward in a way that would not meet the standards that players and fans have come to expect.

“While we don’t make these decisions lightly, we do look to the future excited about what the decisions will mean for our other live games and all the projects we have in the works. We appreciate all of our hard-working developers and everyone in the Blizzard community, and look forward to sharing many more epic gaming experiences with you in the future.”

It was only last month that Blizzard unveiled its most recent “Heroes of the Storm” character Orphea during the BlizzCon 2018 open ceremony. The developer also outlined changes planned for the game slated for 2019, including adjustments to encourage closer matches.