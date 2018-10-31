You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

See Henry Cavill as ‘The Witcher’s’ Geralt in Action

CREDIT: CD Projekt Red

It runs just 23 seconds, but the short video posted on Netflix’s official Twitter account (watch it below) offers up the first sight of Henry Cavill taking on the role of Geralt in the service’s upcoming series based on the fantasy series “The Witcher.”

The brief appearance was shot just last week.

News hit in September that Cavill would be taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia (the titular Witcher in both the video games and books). Season 1 of “The Witcher” isn’t likely to debut until 2020. It’s being shot in Eastern Europe with plans for eight episodes, each running about an hour.

Variety broke the news that Hissrich was signing on as executive producer and showrunner in December. She previously wrote and co-executive produced Marvel superhero dramas “The Defenders” and “Daredevil” for Netflix, along with Starz’s “Power.” She is represented by UTA.

Since starting on the process, Hissrich has been very open on Twitter about the process of creating the show. Today she noted that “we’ve been busy” when Netflix dropped the short video. Earlier this month, she that she’s only done two sets of revisions on the pilot since it was written.

The Witcher” is a fantasy series from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It details the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who battles creatures from Slavic lore. The stories were adapted into a popular role-playing game series by developer CD Projekt Red.

Earlier this month, Sapkowski sent a letter to CD Projekt Red demanding $16 million in copyright royalties.

  See Henry Cavill as 'The Witcher's'

    See Henry Cavill as 'The Witcher's' Geralt in Action

  3119749 06/02/2017 NBC anchor Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Attorney Calls for NBCU CEO to Enter Exit Talks

  H. Scott Salinas and Annie Lennox

    Variety's Music for Screens Summit Tackles Diversity, Pay and Awards Contention

  POSE -- "Pink Slip" -- Season

    FX Networks Sets Broad Series Output Deal With BBC

  Linda Perry at Variety's Music for

    And the Synch of the Year Winner at Variety's Music for Screens Summit Is …

  Paloma Faith and Miriam Margolyes Join

    Paloma Faith, Miriam Margolyes Join Disney’s ‘101 Dalmatian Street’ Series

