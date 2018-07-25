‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Brings Its Unique Brand of Action to Virtual Reality This Month

Developer Ninja Theory is bringing its trippy BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” to Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The game will be available in its entirety for both virtual reality platforms with a free update for all owners of the PC game at the end of the month.

For those who already own the game on Steam, immediate access will be granted to the VR version when it debuts on July 31. It will not be available on PlayStation VR, however, due to technological limitations of the device.

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is a BAFTA-award winning adventure developed and published by Ninja Theory. Heavily steeped in Norse mythology, it follows a young Pict warrior named Senua who struggles with psychosis as she works her way to the realm of Helheim.

Her sojourn to rescue her dead lover’s soul from the goddess Hela forces her to come face to face with otherworldly beings and mind-bending puzzles along the way, all the while coming to grips with the pain of her past. She carries the skull of her deceased love one along with her, all the while contending with the sea of whispers in her head that drive her to battle against the gods themselves.

Originally released in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PC, the game made its way to Xbox One earlier this April. It ended up selling over 1 million copies, and amassed an overwhelming amount of positive critical praise.

Given the impressive sound design with the usage of binaural audio to illustrate Senua’s burgeoning psychosis, a virtual reality makeover for the already disturbing game will make for a deeply personal and intense journey for players.