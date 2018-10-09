Ninja Theory and 505 Games Team Up For Physical Release of ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’

Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December.

Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC release, as the game is also currently available via Steam. Additionally, there’s no indication whether this will be a limited release or one that finds plenty of copies produced – nevertheless, if you’re interested, it might be wise to lock in your order now.

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is an intriguing journey heavily influenced by Norse mythology. It follows a young warrior named Senua who struggles with the many symptoms of psychosis as she make her way to the realm of Helheim. Senua is on a mission to rescue the soul of her deceased lover, and her trip brings her face-to-face with the goddess Hela herself as she fights off bizarre and malevolent beings, all the way grappling with visions from her past and the adversity she’s faced throughout her life.

“Hellblade” originally debuted in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PC, and has sold over 1 million copies since it released. It’s amassed a wide range of critical praise, as well as a strong following thanks to Senua’s personality, the game’s realistic portrayal of mental illness, and the intense visuals, enhanced by its optional virtual reality mode.

Its binaural audio makes for a realistic portrait of the voices Senua hears, and as a result the game becomes a deeply personal and thrilling journey for players looking for immersive experiences.