You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ninja Theory and 505 Games Team Up For Physical Release of ‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December.

Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC release, as the game is also currently available via Steam. Additionally, there’s no indication whether this will be a limited release or one that finds plenty of copies produced – nevertheless, if you’re interested, it might be wise to lock in your order now.

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is an intriguing journey heavily influenced by Norse mythology. It follows a young warrior named Senua who struggles with the many symptoms of psychosis as she make her way to the realm of Helheim. Senua is on a mission to rescue the soul of her deceased lover, and her trip brings her face-to-face with the goddess Hela herself as she fights off bizarre and malevolent beings, all the way grappling with visions from her past and the adversity she’s faced throughout her life.

“Hellblade” originally debuted in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PC, and has sold over 1 million copies since it released. It’s amassed a wide range of critical praise, as well as a strong following thanks to Senua’s personality, the game’s realistic portrayal of mental illness, and the intense visuals, enhanced by its optional virtual reality mode.

Its binaural audio makes for a realistic portrait of the voices Senua hears, and as a result the game becomes a deeply personal and thrilling journey for players looking for immersive experiences.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    iOS 'Fortnite' Made $300 Million in First 200 Days, Makes $2.5M Daily

    Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December. Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC […]

  • Ninja Theory and 505 Games Team

    Ninja Theory and 505 Games Team Up For Physical Release of 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice'

    Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December. Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC […]

  • 'Rabbids Invasion' Becomes Top Children's Show

    'Rabbids Invasion' Becomes Top Children's Show in China, Ubisoft Eyes Other IP For TV

    Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December. Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC […]

  • 'MapleStory 2' Launch Trailer Showcases Colorful

    'MapleStory 2' Launch Trailer Showcases Colorful New World

    Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December. Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC […]

  • Microsoft Looking to Buy 'Pillars of

    Microsoft Looking to Buy 'Pillars of Eternity' Dev Obsidian (Report)

    Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December. Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC […]

  • Bethesda Plans to Support 'Fallout 76'

    Bethesda Plans to Support 'Fallout 76' For 'Years and Years'

    Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December. Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC […]

  • Rockstar Offers $1M 'GTA Online' Bonus

    Rockstar Offers $1 Million 'GTA Online' Bonus for 'Red Dead 2' Pre-Orders

    Ninja Theory’s wildly popular BAFTA award-winning adventure “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” is coming to participating retailers with a physical release this December. Indie publisher 505 Games has partnered with the developer to bring a physical iteration of the previously digital-only game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $29.99. There’s no word on a physical PC […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad