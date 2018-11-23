×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Two New ‘Hearthstone’ Cards Pay Homage to Infamous ‘WoW’ Bug

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer.

Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s deck. When it’s drawn, the spell deals three damage and shuffles two more copies into the deck. Hakkar could see some play in fatigue-based decks, where a player forces their opponent to take damage by running out of cards. But, it’s too soon to tell if it will make its way into the game’s meta.

Both cards are a reference to “World of Warcraft’s” Zul’Gurub raid, which first launched in 2005. When players encountered and attacked Hakkar there, he would cast the highly contagious Corrupted Blood debuff, which slowly drained their health and spread from player to player. It was only supposed to last seconds and it wasn’t supposed to work outside of the raid area. But, a bug allowed players’ pets to carry the affliction to other areas. It caused a virtual pandemic that lasted for over a week, killing many lower level characters in the game’s cities and disrupting gameplay in the process.

Some epidemiologists later used the incident to study how infectious real-world diseases can affect a population.

Hearthstone’s” tenth expansion, Rastakhan’s Rumble, is based on “World of Warcraft’s” troll race and its lore. It adds 135 new cards, along with a new keyword mechanic called Overkill, which gives a bonus to players who deal more damage than necessary to destroy a minion.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Gaming

  • Two New 'Hearthstone' Cards Pay Homage

    Two New 'Hearthstone' Cards Pay Homage to Infamous 'WoW' Bug

    Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer. Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s […]

  • Death of Dreams: What Happens When

    Death of Dreams: What Happens When Game Studios Shut Down

    Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer. Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 9 Challenges Guide

    Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer. Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s […]

  • Your Complete Black Friday Gaming Deals

    Black Friday Gaming Deals 2018: Microsoft, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Windows PC

    Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer. Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s […]

  • 'Breath of the Wild' Producer Explains

    'Breath of the Wild' Producer Explains Why It Doesn't Fit The Timeline

    Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer. Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s […]

  • 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Top Pre-Selling

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Top Pre-Selling Title on Switch and in Franchise History

    Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer. Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s […]

  • Dutch Mental Health Facility Treats Gaming

    Dutch Mental Health Facility Treats Gaming Addiction in Teens

    Blizzard Entertainment’s digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” has a new expansion coming on Dec. 4, and it’s bringing with it two new cards that pay homage to one of “World of Warcraft’s” most infamous incidents, according to PC Gamer. Hakkar, the Soulflayer is a 10-cost legendary that shuffles a Corrupted Blood card into each player’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad