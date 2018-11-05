‘Hearthstone’ Now Has Over 100 Million Players

Blizzard Entertainment’s digital card game “Hearthstone” has reached the 100 million player mark four years after launch, the studio announced on Monday.

“Reaching 100 million players is a huge milestone for ‘Hearthstone,’ but what matters to us even more is the fact that so many people around the world have embraced the spirit of the game,” said Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack. “Whether at events like BlizzCon and Fireside Gatherings or just in tuning in to watch their favorite streamers, it’s been so inspiring to see millions of players and fans coming together, online and in real life, to participate in the ‘Hearthstone’ community.”

Part of “Hearthstone’s” continuing appeal is likely its accessibility. It’s free-to-play, and Blizzard recently overhauled the new player experience by adding ladder ranks exclusive to beginners. It’s also had a steady stream of new content since launch. Blizzard is currently working on “Hearthstone’s” tenth full expansion, called Rastakhan’s Rumble. It comes out on Dec. 4 and adds 135 new cards, a new keyword mechanic, and more.

Meanwhile, Blizzard said fans are holding an average of 2,655 Fireside Gatherings each month. These are real world events scheduled around the globe. More than 23,000 Fireside Gatherings have happened this year alone.

As a thank you to players, Blizzard is holding a special in-game event from Nov. 7-Nov. 11. Anyone who logs in during the event will get a one-time reward of six free card packs from the most recent expansion, The Boomsday Project. There’s also a series of celebration quests that reward up to 500 gold, the in-game currency used to buy new packs or entries into the Arena.