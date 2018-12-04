×
‘Hearthstone’ Expansion Rastakhan’s Rumble Now Live

CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone’s” latest expansion, Rastakhan’s Rumble, is now live, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

Rastakhan’s Rumble is the tenth full expansion to come out since the digital collectible card game’s launch in 2014. It’s themed around “World of Warcraft’s” troll race and adds 135 new cards, along with a few new mechanics. The keyword “Overkill” rewards players with powerful effects when they deal excess damage to minions, for example. There are also now class-specific Spirit and Loa cards. Spirits are lower cost minions with a passive power, while Loas are high-cost, powerful legendary minions.

Blizzard is also introducing a new single-player experience called Rumble Run on Dec. 13. Players will have to enter Gurubashi Arena as Rikkar, an up-and-coming troll gladiator who partners with one of the nine teams competing in the tournament. Blizzard said it will give more details about the game mode soon.

“We’re excited to have ‘Hearthstone’ players around the world step into the ring today to test their might in Rastakhan’s Rumble,” said Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack. “The Gurubashi Arena has seen countless fights over the years, but nothing like what’s about to unfold — we can’t wait to see the fiercely creative decks players bring to the battlefield.”

To celebrate the expansion’s launch, Blizzard said it’s giving away six free Rastakhan’s Rumble card packs to “Hearthstone” players who log into the game. They’ll also get a random Loa minion and two copies of a rare Spirit minion from the same class as their Loa.

