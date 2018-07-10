‘Hearthstone’ Introduces New Expansion With Explosive ‘The Boomsday Project’

“The Boomsday Project,” the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s wildly popular digital card game “Hearthstone,” has been revealed. It marks the game’s ninth expansion (following “The Witchwood“) since the game’s launch in 2014 and will introduce 135 new cards.

The expansion’s title refers to a science and research facility run by Dr. Boom, a throwback character and legendary from the first “Hearthstone” DLC, “Goblins vs. Gnomes.” The entirety of “The Boomsday Project,” in fact, will be the first expansion to return to mech-focused content since “Goblins vs. Gnomes,” as well as zany cards with big explosions and ridiculous effects.

You can pre-order the set now, with the typical 50-card pack bundle that includes an exclusive Mecha-Jaraxxus card back, or the 80-card pack bundle that includes Mecha-Jaraxxus as a new Warlock. There’s also a new keyword ability in “The Boomsday Project” in the form of Magnetic, which can allow players to fuse mechs together to create even more powerful and menacing versions of themselves.

A new set wouldn’t be anything without additional Legendary cards, either, and there’s at least one in “The Boomsday Project” in the form of Electra Stormsurge. This powerful card allows you to cast your next spell twice. Another, Myra’s Unstable Element, is a formidable choice when it comes to strategy, as you can draw through the entirety of your deck. There’s a wide selection of cards that look to shake up the stability of each match, and we can expect plenty more to come.

The reveal trailer features our first brief look at a few new cards as well as a silly live-action explainer of Dr. Boom and his nefarious plans. There’s also more information on the way, with full card reveals forthcoming on July 23 and an official livestream to follow to kick off the expansion’s official release on August 7.