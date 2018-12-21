‘Halo Infinite’ Has Four-Player Splitscreen, New Game Engine

Developer 343 Industries revealed some more details about “Halo Infinite” during a Mixer livestream on Wednesday, including the fact that the upcoming shooter will have four-player splitscreen.

“We made a promise to the community that we would have it in the next game that we made,” it said. “It’s working. We can play on it. It’s a huge accomplishment for the team this year.”

The developer said it’s been successfully testing the feature with its new Slipspace game engine, which is being built with PC in mind. It assured fans PC will be “treated as a first-class citizen,” but also said “flighting programs” — early access periods where people can play the game and offer feedback — will probably happen on console first due to the technical challenges of developing for PC.

“Different layers of the community will be able to play the game at different stages of development,” 343 said.

The developer doesn’t have a start date for the flighting programs yet, but did say they will be opt-in and will start small but expand over time.

343 Industries also talked a bit about player customization in “Halo Infinite.” It’s inspired by the 2010 game “Halo: Reach,” it said, because that game had the most detailed customization options of any entry in the series.

“Halo Infinite” was officially revealed at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing earlier this year. While some were initially confused over whether it was part of the main “Halo” series or a spinoff, 343 Industries confirmed it’s basically “Halo 6.”

“You should just consider it ‘Halo 6,'” writer and content producer Jeff Easterling told GameSpot in August. “Don’t think of it as a weird prequel kind of thing. It’s the next story. It’s the next chapter in what is going on.”

“Halo Infinite” doesn’t have a release window just yet. It will launch on Xbox One and PC.