‘Halo Infinite’ Will Be ‘The Next Chapter’ in Master Chief’s Story, Says 343i Writer

It’s official: “Halo: Infinite” is “Halo 6”.

Microsoft unveiled “Halo Infinite” as the next mainline title in the “Halo” series at E3, but some fans were confused if this latest entry was a direct successor to “Halo 5: Guardians”, or another unnumbered spin-off title like fan-favorite “Halo ODST”.

As reported by GameSpot, Jeff Easterling—a writer and content producer at 343 Industries— has now confirmed via a recent Mixer livestream that “Infinite” is indeed the next main title.

“It is Halo 6,” Easterling said. “You should just consider it Halo 6. Don’t think of it as a weird prequel kind of thing. It’s the next story. It’s the next chapter in what is going on.”

While not else about the sequel has been shared publicly, Steve Downes is confirmed to reprise his role as the voice of the Master Chief in “Halo Infinite”, with this game refocusing the story on Master Chief and not Locke, who shared the limelight in “Guardians”.

As yet we’ve seen no in-game footage of the sci-fi shooter, but there are rumors the game will release episodically, with the singleplayer segment scheduled arrive at the end of 2019, and the multiplayer mode releasing sometime in 2020.