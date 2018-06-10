E3 Trailer: ‘Halo: Infinite’

“Halo: Infinite” is coming, Microsoft confirmed Sunday during a live trailer reveal.

This story is developing.

“Halo Wars 2,” the previous installment in the series, was a real-time strategy game co-developed by 343 Industries and “Alien Isolation” developer Creative Assembly. “Halo 5: Guardians,” the franchise’s last mainline FPS title, was released in Oct. 2015. Although its campaign mode was not as well received as those in older “Halo” releases, “Halo 5’s” multiplayer is considered among the series’s best, and it has garnered a small but lively esports following thanks to Microsoft’s support of the Halo Championship Series.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

