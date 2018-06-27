New ‘Halo’ Novel Picks Up Where ‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Left Off

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Halo: Bad Blood is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.”

Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo Infinity,” this novel should help tie up some loose ends and offer a bit more insight into the world of “Halo” for fans. There are a purported two years that take place between “Halo 5: Guardians” and “Infinity,” after all. What ended up happening during that time?

The narrative follows the Spartans from Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris as they struggle to remain one step ahead of the rampant artificial intelligence Cortana. Spartan Edward Buck is the focal point of the narrative, taking on a secret mission to help reclaim some ground after Cortana’s devious advances.

He reforms his old team, Alpha-Nine, to complete said mission, and first directs them to head to Sanghelios in an effort to meet with any UNSC personnel who managed to survive Cortana’s attacks. It’s a tumultuous journey from there, of course.

There are a few interesting highlights from the novel, as outlined via online forum ResetEra, as several of the Spartans end up reuniting with familiar faces from “Halo 5,” such as the Arbiter and Dr. Halsey, as seen during the final cutscene of “Halo 5.” Without spoiling too much, yes, the Master Chief does make another appearance in the novel, as well as the UNSC Infinity, the fleet’s massive ship. There’s a lot to take in, and the time is ripe for a refresher now that “Infinity” is on the horizon.

“Halo: Bad Blood” sounds like an interesting tie-in, and it’s available now if you’d like to delve further into the events post-”Guardians.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • New ‘Halo’ Novel Picks Up Where

    New ‘Halo’ Novel Picks Up Where ‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Left Off

    “Halo: Bad Blood” is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.” Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo […]

  • 'Too Many Cooks,' 'Final Deployment 4'

    'Too Many Cooks,' 'Final Deployment 4' Creators on Commentary Behind Spoof

    “Halo: Bad Blood” is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.” Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo […]

  • UTA Acquires Esports Companies Press X

    United Talent Agency Acquires Esports Companies Press X and Everyday Influencers

    “Halo: Bad Blood” is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.” Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo […]

  • 'PUBG Mobile's' New Royale Pass Boosts

    'PUBG Mobile's' New Royale Pass Boosts Revenue by 365% in One Week

    “Halo: Bad Blood” is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.” Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo […]

  • 'Fallout 76' Trailer Mixes Cartoony Vault-Tec

    'Fallout 76' Trailer Mixes Cartoony Vault-Tec Goodness With Gameplay

    “Halo: Bad Blood” is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.” Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo […]

  • Elgato Systems Sells Gaming Division to

    Elgato Systems Sells Gaming Division, Streaming Hardware Line to Corsair

    “Halo: Bad Blood” is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.” Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo […]

  • PUBG Corp. Dropped Lawsuit Against "Fortnite"

    PUBG Corp. Dropped Lawsuit Against 'Fortnite' Creators

    “Halo: Bad Blood” is the latest original full-length novel to join the “Halo” expanded universe, and it’s available to purchase now. Written by bestselling author and game designer Matt Forbeck, it continues the storyline from “Halo 5: Guardians.” Given that it’s going to be quite some time before we hear anything about the recently-announced “Halo […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad