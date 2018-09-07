‘H1Z1’ Goes Mobile With Upcoming Port

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon.

It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the company’s portfolio. So games like “H1Z1” and “EverQuest” will both be getting mobile iterations, though there isn’t much information on what the portable versions of both games might entail just yet.

Following the game’s jump to PlayStation 4, “H1Z1” has enjoyed a significant amount of success. After spending three years in early access as a PC-only title, it made its official debut as a free-to-play title in Feb. 2018, then jumped to PlayStation 4 in Aug. 2018. It will be coming to Xbox One in the future at an undisclosed date, so it’s no shock that a mobile iteration is now currently in the works.

The battle royale title lets up to 150 players compete to the death in a last man standing deathmatch, where much like “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” combatants can play solo or match up with friends to take on throngs of enemies.

Players are dropped into the map sans equipment at a random location and must search for supplies such as weapons and other helpful items to keep them in the game. The game progresses and brings players closer together to force them against each other with a toxic gas cloud as the playable area gets even smaller.

As development on this new mobile port progresses, we’ll likely see more details coming out of Daybreak as the months pass by.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Gaming

  • Visit Forsaken Shores in New "Sea

    Visit Forsaken Shores in New "Sea of Thieves" DLC Trailer

    Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon. It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the […]

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop Sales Slide As It Continues Looking For Buyers

    Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon. It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the […]

  • "H1Z1" Goes Mobile With Upcoming "Z1"

    'H1Z1' Goes Mobile With Upcoming Port

    Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon. It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the […]

  • Overwatch League Signs Six More Teams

    Overwatch League Signs Six More Teams

    Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon. It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the […]

  • Nantworks Invests in Daybreak Game Company

    Nantworks Invests in Daybreak Game Company for Mobile Game Venture

    Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon. It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the […]

  • 'Civilization VI' Coming To Nintendo Switch

    'Civilization VI' Coming To Nintendo Switch In November

    Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon. It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 9 Challenges Guide

    Popular battle royale “H1Z1” is getting a new mobile port from Daybreak Game Company and investor NantWorks. It’s as yet unnamed at the moment, but we should be hearing more about it soon. It’s part of the “strategic investment” NantWorks has made in Daybreak to make mobile publishing a reality when it comes to the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad