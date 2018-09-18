‘Gwent: The Witcher Card Game’ and ‘Thronebreaker’ RPG Release Dates Set

CREDIT: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher” fans have plenty to keep them busy in the coming months; “Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales” and “Gwent: The Witcher Card Game’s” full release are coming to PC Oct. 23 with console releases coming after on Dec. 4, CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday.

While “Gwent: The Witcher” has been in development for a bit and its update anticipated for a while, the newly announced “Thronebreaker” was a bit of a surprise.

“Thronebreaker” is a narrative-driven RPG set in the world of “The Witcher” and following Meve, a warrior and a queen challenged by an incoming invasion.

The game includes puzzle elements and uses a card battle system inspired by “Gwent: The Witcher.”

“Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales” is coming to PC first on Oct. 23 on GOG. Release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is coming Dec. 4.

“Gwent: The Witcher” is coming out of beta for PC on Oct. 23 as well (also via GOG) and coming to Xbox One and Playstation 4 in December.

The game is getting a huge update called Homecoming, which includes a ” complete rework of the game’s board into a fully three-dimensional battlefield featuring two distinct rows, a redesign of the game’s visuals now in sync with the dark and gritty feel of the world of The Witcher, a new deck building experience, as well as new card mechanics,” according to a press release.

CD Projekt Red also noted that it will incorporate player feedback from the public beta within the upcoming update.

