‘Gwent: The Witcher Card Game’ and ‘Thronebreaker’ RPG Release Dates Set

“The Witcher” fans have plenty to keep them busy in the coming months; “Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales” and “Gwent: The Witcher Card Game’s” full release are coming to PC Oct. 23 with console releases coming after on Dec. 4, CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday.

While “Gwent: The Witcher” has been in development for a bit and its update anticipated for a while, the newly announced “Thronebreaker” was a bit of a surprise.

A new adventure set in the world of The Witcher awaits! Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales from CD PROJEKT RED will be released on October 23rd via https://t.co/T30xbQyuLc. The console release for Xbox One and PS4 will follow on December 4th. pic.twitter.com/AKzlMFWB4I — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 18, 2018

“Thronebreaker” is a narrative-driven RPG set in the world of “The Witcher” and following Meve, a warrior and a queen challenged by an incoming invasion.

The game includes puzzle elements and uses a card battle system inspired by “Gwent: The Witcher.”

“Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales” is coming to PC first on Oct. 23 on GOG. Release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is coming Dec. 4.

“Gwent: The Witcher” is coming out of beta for PC on Oct. 23 as well (also via GOG) and coming to Xbox One and Playstation 4 in December.

The game is getting a huge update called Homecoming, which includes a ” complete rework of the game’s board into a fully three-dimensional battlefield featuring two distinct rows, a redesign of the game’s visuals now in sync with the dark and gritty feel of the world of The Witcher, a new deck building experience, as well as new card mechanics,” according to a press release.

CD Projekt Red also noted that it will incorporate player feedback from the public beta within the upcoming update.