Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX West

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is coming to PAX West in Seattle this year, and you can check out all of the highlights right here on Variety.

PAX West will be held Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Washington State Convention Center, and Nintendo has booth 1939 reserved in the South Hall. Can’t make it to Seattle? Nintendo still has other plans you can enjoy from home.

In fact, the festivities start before PAX, with the Nindies Showcase streaming on Tuesday, Aug. 28, according to a press release. Unannounced indie titles (yes, multiple) coming to the Switch will be premiered on Nintendo’s site via stream, starting at 9 a.m. PT.

After the Nindies comes the big event. Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior VP of Sales and Marketing, commented on the activities the company has planned this year for PAX West.

“Many of our biggest fans descend on Seattle every year to celebrate video games at PAX West,” said Bowser. “It’s the perfect venue for us to interact directly with our fans with fun activities and engaging hands-on demos with some of our upcoming games.”

First up for PAX proper, the following Switch titles will all be playable on the show floor this year:

  • “Diablo III: Eternal Collection”
  • “Dragon Ball FighterZ”
  • “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!”
  • “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!”
  • “SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy”
  • “Super Mario Party”
  • “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”
  • “Starlink: Battle for Atlas”
  • “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes”

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” was the star of Nintendo’s E3 2018 presentation, and it seems it could dominate the booth at PAX West as well. Nintendo’s booth will be decorated with a gigantic mural inspired by the upcoming Switch game, which will include the entire roster of fighters. Nintendo encourages fans to snap pictures with it and cosplayers to find their matching character.

For the first two days of PAX West, Nintendo is holding a Pokemon inspired “Trainer Battle” scavenger hunt. Wannabe Pokemon Trainers will have to find Nintendo street team members around the venue and “nearby Seattle areas” and answer trivia questions for the chance to get a “special item.” The Nintendo America Twitter account will be tweeting clues.

  'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character

    'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character Ahead of Launch

  New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow

    New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow War DLC Concludes Zombies Storyline

  'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New

    'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New Killer Based On Japanese Horror

  Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX

    Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX West

  Twitch's "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies

    Twitch's Massive "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies and 19 Anime Seasons

  You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns:

    You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns: Game of Thrones' Video Game This October

  Nintendo To Announce New Indie Switch

    Nintendo to Announce New Indie Switch Titles in Late August

