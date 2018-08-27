‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Players Have Listened to Over 75 Billion Minutes Of Music

Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations with 240 fully licensed songs from Johnny Cash, Rihanna, and Snoop Dogg. Last month, Rockstar introduced the After Hours update, which lets players open a nightclub in Los Santos and use it as a front for their criminal activities. They can also recruit real-world DJ acts like Solomun, Tale of Us, and the Black Madonna.

Rockstar flew the performers into their New York studio so they could record lines and even do a bit of motion capture. The developer said it wanted to recreate the DJs in-game, injecting their personalities as well as their music. The Black Madonna even got to punch a fake cop. Apparently, she made the request before accepting the gig.

“I thought it was incredible,” said Black Madonna. “The motion capture experience is so different then when they actually skin the universe onto it. When you do motion capture it is skeletonized. So when you get into the cop car, the car is made out of this wireframe stuff. The cameras have to be able to see through it, to see you and everything has the motion capture dots on it. We even had little motion capture handcuffs that went around my hands.”

“GTA V” has sold nearly 100 million copies and made more than $6 billion in revenue since launching in 2013. It broke industry sales records by earning $800 million in its first 24 hours and $1 billion in its first three days, making it the fastest-selling entertainment product ever.