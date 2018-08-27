‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Players Have Listened to Over 75 Billion Minutes Of Music

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations with 240 fully licensed songs from Johnny Cash, Rihanna, and Snoop Dogg. Last month, Rockstar introduced the After Hours update, which lets players open a nightclub in Los Santos and use it as a front for their criminal activities. They can also recruit real-world DJ acts like Solomun, Tale of Us, and the Black Madonna.

Rockstar flew the performers into their New York studio so they could record lines and even do a bit of motion capture. The developer said it wanted to recreate the DJs in-game, injecting their personalities as well as their music. The Black Madonna even got to punch a fake cop. Apparently, she made the request before accepting the gig.

“I thought it was incredible,” said Black Madonna. “The motion capture experience is so different then when they actually skin the universe onto it. When you do motion capture it is skeletonized. So when you get into the cop car, the car is made out of this wireframe stuff. The cameras have to be able to see through it, to see you and everything has the motion capture dots on it. We even had little motion capture handcuffs that went around my hands.”

“GTA V” has sold nearly 100 million copies and made more than $6 billion in revenue since launching in 2013. It broke industry sales records by earning $800 million in its first 24 hours and $1 billion in its first three days, making it the fastest-selling entertainment product ever.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • 'GTA V' Players Have Listened To

    'Grand Theft Auto V' Players Have Listened to Over 75 Billion Minutes Of Music

    Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft Launching Xbox All-Access Financing Program

    Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations […]

  • 'Stonehearth': How to Say Goodbye to

    'Stonehearth:' How to Say Goodbye to Your Unrealized Dream Game

    Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations […]

  • 'Madden NFL 19': What is the

    What is the Madden Championship Series?

    Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations […]

  • The coast guard patrols the St

    Terrifying Video Captures Audio of 'Madden NFL 19' Shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.

    Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations […]

  • Police barricade a street near Jacksonville

    Multiple Fatalities at 'Madden NFL 19' Tournament Live Stream in Jacksonville

    Players have listened to more than 75 billion minutes of music in “Grand Theft Auto V” and its multiplayer mode “GTA Online,” developer Rockstar Games said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Music is an important part of the “GTA” franchise. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “GTA Online” feature at least 18 radio stations […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad