You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

More Than 100 Million Copies of ‘GTA V’ Sold, ‘GTA Online’ Continues to Thrive

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar

The continued success of both “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” along with a solid launch for “NBA 2K19” helped power a strong second quarter for Take-Two Interactive with net revenue growing 11 percent to $492.7 million, as compared to the same time in the last fiscal year, the company said Wednesday.

More than 100 million copies of “Grand Theft Auto V,” which was released in 2013, have now been sold, Take-Two announced Wednesday and the company said “Grand Theft Auto Online” continues to exceed expectations. The online game, it said, will continue to be supported by developer Rockstar Games.

Digitally-delivered net revenue grew 18 percent to $358.4 million, compared to $302.9 last year, accounting for 73 percent of total net revenue. Perhaps not surprisingly, among the largest contributors to that increase were “Grand Theft Auto V,” “Grand Theft Auto Online,” “NBA 2K18,” and “NBA 2K19.”

While “Red Dead Redemption 2,” which launched in October during the company’s third quarter, had game sales that Take-Two chairman Strauss Zelnick told Variety were “nothing short of miraculous,” he declined to compare the game with “Grand Theft Auto V” which continues to sell five years after release.

“I don’t know if we would want to compare anything to ‘GTA V’ or ‘Online,” he said. “It stands alone as a standard-bearer for our games and the industry.”

Despite the success of Rockstar’s open-world games, Zelnick said he doesn’t see the company changing how any of its other studios function or design games.

“It’s business as usual,” he said. “We have 11 franchises that have sold more than five million units and more than 55 franchises that have sold more than two million units. What we would like to do in any given year is bring frontline titles that reflect our current franchises to market.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • More Than 100 Million Copies of

    More Than 100 Million Copies of 'GTA V' Sold, 'GTA Online' Continues to Thrive

    The continued success of both “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” along with a solid launch for “NBA 2K19” helped power a strong second quarter for Take-Two Interactive with net revenue growing 11 percent to $492.7 million, as compared to the same time in the last fiscal year, the company said Wednesday. […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Took 8

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Took Just Eight Days to Outsell Original 'Red Dead Redemption'

    The continued success of both “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” along with a solid launch for “NBA 2K19” helped power a strong second quarter for Take-Two Interactive with net revenue growing 11 percent to $492.7 million, as compared to the same time in the last fiscal year, the company said Wednesday. […]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' November Update Removes 9-Bang, Adds Blightfather Event

    The continued success of both “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” along with a solid launch for “NBA 2K19” helped power a strong second quarter for Take-Two Interactive with net revenue growing 11 percent to $492.7 million, as compared to the same time in the last fiscal year, the company said Wednesday. […]

  • 'Beyond Good & Evil 2' Fans

    'Beyond Good & Evil 2' Fans Have Made Over 11,000 Contributions to Its Art, Music

    The continued success of both “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” along with a solid launch for “NBA 2K19” helped power a strong second quarter for Take-Two Interactive with net revenue growing 11 percent to $492.7 million, as compared to the same time in the last fiscal year, the company said Wednesday. […]

  • Samsung's Foldable Phone Is Coming in

    Samsung to Launch Foldable Phone in 2019

    The continued success of both “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” along with a solid launch for “NBA 2K19” helped power a strong second quarter for Take-Two Interactive with net revenue growing 11 percent to $492.7 million, as compared to the same time in the last fiscal year, the company said Wednesday. […]

  • Nintendo To Remove Native American References

    Nintendo to Remove Native American References From 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    The continued success of both “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” along with a solid launch for “NBA 2K19” helped power a strong second quarter for Take-Two Interactive with net revenue growing 11 percent to $492.7 million, as compared to the same time in the last fiscal year, the company said Wednesday. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad