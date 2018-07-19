‘Gay Tony’ Returns With ‘GTA Online’ Nightclubs Update July 24

CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online’s” big Nightclubs update comes out July 24, developer Rockstar Games revealed on Thursday.

The new content lets players team up with legendary impresario Tony Prince (a.k.a. Gay Tony) to open and operate a nightclub in Los Santos and use it as a front for their criminal activities. They’ll reportedly get to manage the club’s setup, design, staffing, and promotion, and their wall safes will fill up faster as their business becomes more and more popular.

“Management is honest work, a tidy way to keep income from your more seedy ventures with Disruption Logistics, The Open Road, SecuroServ and Free Trade Shipping Co. looking clean as fresh laundry,” Rockstar said.

The nightclub will also feature music from real-world DJ acts Solomun, Tale of Us, Dixon, and the Black Madonna, who gets to throw at least one punch in-game as well.

Tony Prince is a minor character in the “GTA” universe who appeared in “Grand Theft Auto IV” and its first DLC,The Lost and the Damned, before getting his own story content in The Ballad of Gay Tony, which won best DLC at the 2009 Spike Video Game Awards.

Grand Theft Auto Online” is “Grand Theft Auto V’s” online mode. It launched in October 2013. Since then, Rockstar Games has kept the game fresh with a steady stream of new content, including a new game mode based on the film “The Italian Job,” new vehicles and weapons, and more. Despite being over four years old, it had its “biggest year yet” in 2017, Rockstar said. Although the studio didn’t share specific numbers, it said it saw more players in the game in December 2017 than ever before.

