You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Grim Fandango Remastered’ Available on Switch, PS4 Physical Edition Pre-Orders Open

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary.

The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as the Remastered edition three years ago.

For PlayStation 4 owners, a physical edition of the classic adventure game is now available for pre-order, as is the remastered soundtrack on vinyl from Peter McConnell as a collaboration with collectibles company iam8bit. There’s also a “Grim Fandango” art show, also in a partnership with iam8bit, coming to Nov. 11’s Day of the Devs celebration that will feature several different pieces inspired by the game.

“Grim Fandango” originally released in 1998 by LucasArts and directed by Tim Schafer, is a beloved adventure game that’s set in the Land of the Dead. It follows travel agent Manuel “Manny” Calavera, who acts as a guide for recently departed souls as they travel through the Land of the Dead on their way to their final destinations. Manny is on a mission to save Mercedes “Meche” Colomar, a new arrival, through a film noir-styled drama filled with adventure and intrigue. The award-winning game is critically-acclaimed and a fan favorite, despite its lack of commercial success upon its debut.

The game was previously released as a remastered version in 2015 on PlayStaion 4, PC, PS Vita, Android, and iOS platforms. The Nintendo Switch port is the latest to join the list of systems the game is now available on.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Gaming

  • Grim Fandango Remastered Out on Switch,

    'Grim Fandango Remastered' Available on Switch, PS4 Physical Edition Pre-Orders Open

    “Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary. The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as […]

  • EA Details Four 'Anthem' Javelins

    EA Details Four 'Anthem' Javelins

    “Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary. The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 6 Challenges Guide

    “Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary. The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as […]

  • Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App

    Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App for 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    “Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary. The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as […]

  • New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video

    New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video Explains Confusing Backstory (Watch)

    “Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary. The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as […]

  • 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features Revealed

    “Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary. The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as […]

  • All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Fighter Will Get an Amiibo

    “Grim Fandango Remastered” is available today on Nintendo Switch, in celebration of Double Fine Productions’ 20th anniversary. The game is up for grabs right now via the Nintendo Switch eShop for $14.99, and features updated graphics, audio, and mechanics so it feels just as good on the Switch as the other platforms it hit as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad