‘Grim Fandango Remastered’ And ‘Broken Age’ Are Coming to Switch

CREDIT: Double Fine Productions

Grim Fandango Remastered” and “Broken Age” are coming to the Nintendo Switch, Double Fine Productions’ Tim Schafer announced during the E3 2018 Coliseum event on Tuesday.

“Grim Fandango” is a classic point-and-click adventure game released by LucasArts on PC in 1998. Heavily inspired by films like “Casablanca” and “The Maltese Falcon,” as well as Aztec folklore, it tells the story of Manny Calavera and his search a woman named Meche in the Land of the Dead. It was the first LucasArts adventure game to use 3D computer graphics on pre-rendered backgrounds. Double Fine released the remastered version in 2015 with updated visuals, a re-recorded score with a full live orchestra, and a director’s’ commentary.

“Broken Age,” meanwhile, launched in two parts in 2014 and 2015 and was Tim Schafer’s first return to the point-and-click adventure genre since “Grim Fandango.” Double Fine ran a Kickstarter campaign for the game in 2012 and it quickly became the largest crowdfunded video game project on the site at the time, raising over $3.45 million. Its success paved the way for other niche Kickstarter projects like “Shenmue 3,” “Torment: Tides of Numenera,” and “Yooka-Laylee.” Double Fine would later form its own crowdfunding website Fig, where investors (a.k.a. backers) can potentially earn revenue shares from successful projects.

Schafer made the announcement right before bringing some of “Grim Fandango’s” actors, its composer, and special guest Jack Black on stage to perform a one-night-only live reading of select scenes from the game. If you missed it, you can check it out in the video below.

