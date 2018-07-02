Griefing Debate Fueled By ‘Fortnite’ Event Gone Wrong (Or Just As Expected)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: D's YouTube Channel http://bit.ly/2MGxpg5

A special “Fortnite” event ended in a new record for solo kills for one player who broke the ceasefire.

Players logged in and built a ramp together to watch a rocket launch, but were taken out by player Elemental_Ray, when he broke the ramp 48 players were standing on. The result was a new record and accusations of griefing toward him.

Griefing is a term used in online multiplayer games to describe harassing or irritating behavior. It’s often a term applied to players who sabotage their own teammates, or generally playing the game in a way in which the goal is to annoy other players.

Though he took out 48 players, he didn’t win the match— the irony of which seems to be lost on Elemental_Ray. He, or at least the Twitter account claiming to be him, has changed his display name on Twitter to “#1 Record Holder.” While technically true, the new record was gained with no skill.

A Redditor on a thread discussing the event on the “Fortnite” subreddit who claimed to be one of the killed noted that “there [were] like [six] guys breaking it down, he was just the one to break the last piece.”

So, despite the vitriol aimed at Elemental_Ray, it would appear he was one of several trying to take advantage of the sitting duck scenario before him.

Other players were able to enjoy the rocket launch from more secure positions, and could admire the glowing cracks in the sky left behind from the rocket launch.

CREDIT: YouTube Channel Markvdv http://bit.ly/2lMkzRL

While a large amount are annoyed by it, and consider it griefing, there are others who take the stance that Elemental_Ray was simply playing the game as it was meant to be played.

“Fortnite” has been in the news for other controversy, as Sony has not allowed cross-play for the popular battle royale game, leading to many players starting fresh accounts and abandoning play on the PlayStation 4.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Gaming

  • Griefing Debate Fueled By 'Fortnite' Event

    Griefing Debate Fueled By 'Fortnite' Event Gone Wrong (Or Just As Expected)

    A special “Fortnite” event ended in a new record for solo kills for one player who broke the ceasefire. Players logged in and built a ramp together to watch a rocket launch, but were taken out by player Elemental_Ray, when he broke the ramp 48 players were standing on. The result was a new record […]

  • Jim Carrey

    Jim Carrey in Talks to Play Villain in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie

    A special “Fortnite” event ended in a new record for solo kills for one player who broke the ceasefire. Players logged in and built a ramp together to watch a rocket launch, but were taken out by player Elemental_Ray, when he broke the ramp 48 players were standing on. The result was a new record […]

  • Report: Google's Plan to Tackle Games

    Google's Plan to Tackle Games Industry in the Works (Report)

    A special “Fortnite” event ended in a new record for solo kills for one player who broke the ceasefire. Players logged in and built a ramp together to watch a rocket launch, but were taken out by player Elemental_Ray, when he broke the ramp 48 players were standing on. The result was a new record […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad