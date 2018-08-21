You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Grandia’ and ‘Grandia II’ Bring Classic RPG Experiences to Switch and PC

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC.

Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform.

The first “Grandia” debuted on the Sega Saturn before moving on to the original PlayStation for a more widespread release, and featured a fairly standard story centering around a young man with a thirst for adventure. When hero Justin decides he’s going to set off into the world and travel to figure out more about uncharted areas of the world, he finds himself up against an entire army who’s out to get him at every turn.

“Grandia II” takes place in a different setting with a new cast of characters and focuses on the “Geohound” Ryudo, or a mercenary-like individual who’s hired by the Church of Granas to escort a songstress to a secure location for a special ritual. From there, things spiral out of control as Ryudo finds that he’s bitten off more than he can chew.

There hasn’t been a new entry in the “Grandia” series since 2009’s “Grandia Online,” which has since shut down. While GungHo hasn’t explicitly stated that this could be the beginning of a new era for the series, it’s possible this could be an attempt at testing the waters in terms of popularity.

Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. You can purchase the “Grandia II Anniversary Edition” right now ahead of its Switch debut for $19.99.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • 'Grandia' and 'Grandia II' Bring Classic

    'Grandia' and 'Grandia II' Bring Classic RPG Experiences to Switch and PC

    Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. The first “Grandia” debuted […]

  • 'Saints Row: The Third' Coming to

    'Saints Row: The Third' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. The first “Grandia” debuted […]

  • 'Luigi's Mansion' Hits 3DS in October

    'Luigi's Mansion' Hits 3DS in October

    Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. The first “Grandia” debuted […]

  • 'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'

    'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden' Gets December Release

    Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. The first “Grandia” debuted […]

  • 'Desperados' Series Continues More Than Ten

    'Desperados' Series Continues More Than 10 Years Later

    Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. The first “Grandia” debuted […]

  • HTC Vive Wireless Adapter Starts at

    HTC Vive Wireless Adapter Starts at $300

    Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. The first “Grandia” debuted […]

  • 'Shenmue III' Hits August 2019

    'Shenmue III' Hits August 2019

    Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform. The first “Grandia” debuted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad