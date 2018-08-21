‘Grandia’ and ‘Grandia II’ Bring Classic RPG Experiences to Switch and PC

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that two classic Japanese RPGs, “Grandia” and its sequel “Grandia II,” are coming to Nintendo Switch and PC.

Both games will receive HD remasters before hitting each platform, with the first “Grandia” joining “Grandia II” on Steam, as it’s already available via the online platform.

The first “Grandia” debuted on the Sega Saturn before moving on to the original PlayStation for a more widespread release, and featured a fairly standard story centering around a young man with a thirst for adventure. When hero Justin decides he’s going to set off into the world and travel to figure out more about uncharted areas of the world, he finds himself up against an entire army who’s out to get him at every turn.

“Grandia II” takes place in a different setting with a new cast of characters and focuses on the “Geohound” Ryudo, or a mercenary-like individual who’s hired by the Church of Granas to escort a songstress to a secure location for a special ritual. From there, things spiral out of control as Ryudo finds that he’s bitten off more than he can chew.

There hasn’t been a new entry in the “Grandia” series since 2009’s “Grandia Online,” which has since shut down. While GungHo hasn’t explicitly stated that this could be the beginning of a new era for the series, it’s possible this could be an attempt at testing the waters in terms of popularity.

