Sales of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Approaches 100M, Continues to Fuel Take-Two Success

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
GTA Online
CREDIT: Rockstar

Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year.

The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the same quarter last year.

“Fiscal 2019 is off to a solid start, with first-quarter operating results that exceeded our expectations,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “This performance was driven by better-than-expected recurrent consumer spending on ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ and ‘NBA2K18,’ as well as robust ongoing demand for ‘Grand Theft Auto V,’ which is now approaching 100 million units sold-in to date. Accordingly, we are increasing our operating outlook for fiscal year 2019.”

About 81 percent of the publisher’s total net revenue came from digitally-delivered content, up from 64 percent in last year’s fiscal first quarter.

Since the start of the quarter in April, Rockstar Games released a number of major updates for “Grand Theft Auto Online,” including the “GTA Online” After Hours update that had a bigger week-one audience than last year’s Doomsday Heist update, which went on to be a record-breaking update.

Related

“Grand Theft Auto V’s” success shows now sign of slowing despite being nearly five years old. This is the longest gap between Grand Theft Auto releases since the launch of the franchise in 1997. Zelnick declined to say if the continued success of the game would have any impact on the release of a sequel, noting that currently Rockstar Games is focused on “Red Dead Redemption 2” which is due out on Oct. 26.

Little is known about “Red Dead Redemption 2’s” online component, but Strauss said that the developer’s plan for the game’s online play is to “engage and captivate consumers with the best content.” He also noted that Take-Two didn’t really know what to expect when “Grand Theft Auto Online” launched five years ago.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • GTA Online

    Sales of 'Grand Theft Auto V' Approaches 100M, Continues to Fuel Take-Two Success

    Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year. The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG Mobile' Is Getting a Month-Long 'Mission: Impossible' Crossover

    Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year. The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the […]

  • Two Out of Three Games in

    Two Out of Three Games in 'Spyro Reignited Trilogy' Are Download-Only

    Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year. The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the […]

  • Dontnod Hints at New Powers in

    Dontnod Hints at New Powers in 'Life is Strange 2' Teaser

    Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year. The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the […]

  • New 'Madden 19' Trailer Features Nicki

    New 'Madden 19' Trailer Features Nicki Minaj, Lil Dicky And More

    Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year. The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the […]

  • BioWare's Casey Hudson Expands On 'Anthem's'

    BioWare's Casey Hudson Expands On 'Anthem's' Narrative Experience

    Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year. The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 4 Challenges Guide

    Continued strong sales inside “Grand Theft Auto Online” alongside strong ongoing demand for “Grand Theft Auto V,” helped publisher Take-Two Interactive Software beat Wall Street expectations for revenue in its first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period last year. The company’s net review was $388 million compared to $418.2 million for the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad