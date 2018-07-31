Google Hires PlayStation’s Former VR Expert Richard Marks

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by Paweł Czerwiński/Unsplash

Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat.

Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP).

“ATAP is at the intersection of science and application where our goal is to solve significant problems and close the gap between what if and what is,” Google stated to VentureBeat. “We’re super excited about Richard joining the senior team and look forward to his contributions.”

Marks worked on various projects during his time at Sony, and helped develop the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Eye camera, and the Move controller.

The hiring of Marks could be part of Google’s initiative to enter the gaming industry. The rumors of Yeti, the codename for Google’s games streaming service have been around since February. Yeti is reportedly planned to be a service for Google’s Chromecast, or perhaps even a Google gaming console is in the works. Google also held meetings with various game developers during E3 2018, which has led to speculation that it could be attempting to talk to developers about streaming their titles with Yeti.

Marks is just one gaming industry veteran hired by Google. The conglomerate also hired Phil Harrison, formerly of Xbox and PlayStation, in January. Harrison reportedly has invested in augmented reality and virtual reality firms, such as The Dream Reality, according to a report from Business Insider.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • Why Spider-Man Doesn't Wear Spandex, High

    Why Spider-Man Doesn't Wear Spandex or High Red Leather Boots in New Game

    Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat. Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP). “ATAP […]

  • Google Hires PlayStation's Former VR Expert

    Google Hires PlayStation's Former VR Expert Richard Marks

    Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat. Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP). “ATAP […]

  • Hedge Fund Founder Takes $400 Million

    Hedge Fund Founder Takes $400 Million Short Bet Against Nintendo

    Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat. Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP). “ATAP […]

  • 'Pokémon the Movie: The Power of

    'Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us' Comes Westward With Limited Theatrical Run This Fall

    Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat. Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP). “ATAP […]

  • The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might

    The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might Not Arrive Via Google Play (Report)

    Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat. Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP). “ATAP […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    'Monster Hunter: World' Sales Lead to Capcom's Most Profitable First Quarter

    Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat. Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP). “ATAP […]

  • Korea Wins 'Arena of Valor' World

    Korea Wins 'Arena of Valor' World Cup

    Google hired Richard Marks, formerly of Sony, who played a key part in the creation of PlayStation VR, according to a report from VentureBeat. Marks, who worked as a senior research engineer on PlayStation VR, PlayStation Move, and was head of Sony’s Magic Lab, will work for Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP). “ATAP […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad