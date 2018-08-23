You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Gone Home’s’ Switch Release Date Slips to September

By

Vikki's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed.

While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe.

As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although we’ve been advised that there’ll be more information “in the near future”.

“We are really excited to bring ‘Gone Home to as much audience as we can,” Steve Gaynor, co-founder of developer the Fullbright Company told Variety when confirming the Switch release earlier this month. “Switch has been such a huge phenomenon as well as having such a diverse player-base, that we thought it would be exciting to put it on the platform and line that up with the five year anniversary.”

Fullbright’s debut game went on to secure numerous awards, including a BAFTA Award and Game Developers Choice Award.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • Check Out Kassandra's 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey'

    Check Out Kassandra's 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Gamescom Trailer

    “Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed. While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe. As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although […]

  • 'Gone Home's' Switch Release Date Slips

    'Gone Home's' Switch Release Date Slips to September

    “Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed. While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe. As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although […]

  • Bandai Namco's New MMORPG 'Bless Unleashed'

    Bandai Namco's New MMORPG 'Bless Unleashed' Promises 'Deep Combo-Driven Gameplay'

    “Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed. While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe. As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although […]

  • Twitter to Stream Overwatch League Highlights,

    Twitter Sets Pact With Overwatch League for Highlights, Weekly Show

    “Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed. While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe. As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although […]

  • Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft's Big Push

    Xbox Game Pass: Why Microsoft Calls It a Blessing, Not Threat to Consumers, Developers

    “Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed. While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe. As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although […]

  • 'For Honor' Starter Edition Now Free

    'For Honor' Starter Edition Now Free via Steam

    “Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed. While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe. As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although […]

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

    Treyarch Details Porting, Fine-Tuning of 'Black Ops 4' for PC

    “Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed. While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe. As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad