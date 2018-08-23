‘Gone Home’s’ Switch Release Date Slips to September

“Gone Home’s” inaugural Nintendo Switch release has been delayed.

While the fan-favorite exploratory adventure game had originally been slated to drop onto Nintendo’s hybrid system today, we’ve now been advised the release’s been pushed back to Sep. 6, 2018 for both America and Europe.

As yet, there’s no confirmation of a Japanese release date, although we’ve been advised that there’ll be more information “in the near future”.

“We are really excited to bring ‘Gone Home to as much audience as we can,” Steve Gaynor, co-founder of developer the Fullbright Company told Variety when confirming the Switch release earlier this month. “Switch has been such a huge phenomenon as well as having such a diverse player-base, that we thought it would be exciting to put it on the platform and line that up with the five year anniversary.”

Fullbright’s debut game went on to secure numerous awards, including a BAFTA Award and Game Developers Choice Award.