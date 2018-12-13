GOG.com Winter Sale Brings Free and Discounted Games

GOG.com announced its winter sale Thursday, which will offer several games for free or discounted prices, according to a press release.

With three weeks left in 2018, GOG.com is finishing the year off right with deals on 2000 games for its Winter Sale, according to a press release. The Winter Sale starts Thursday at 9 a.m. EST, and runs through Jan. 3.

First up, freebies. “Full Throttle Remastered” is free for everyone for the first 48 hours of the sale, while “Fantasy General” is free with your first purchase. “Everspace” is free for those who spend at least $15 during the sale period.

GOG Connect will return this year weekly, and with special offers that change each day.

Currently, “The Witcher: Wild Hunt GOTY” is 60% off, priced at $19.99 (reduced from $49.99) and “Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales” is 20% off for $23.99.

A few titles have massive discounts, like “XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack,” which is 80% off for $9.99 (reduced from $49.99). You can buy “The Witness” for 75% off, at only $9.99 (reduced from $39.99).

While there will be a lot of discounted titles up for grabs, GOG.com aims for the shopping experience to be ideal, as it curates its selection of games, rather than allowing almost anything on its store as Steam does.

As stated on its about page: “GOG.com is a digital distribution platform with a curated selection of games, a “you buy it, you own it” philosophy, and utmost care about customers.”