‘God of War’ Developer Hiring Character Artists For God, Creature Designs

“God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel.

Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and creatures steeped in story, mythology, mixed with strong historical detail and influences.” This is the latest advertisement in a long line of many, which first began appearing around March, even before the first “God of War” ever went on sale.

Applicants will be asked to create “characters, gods, creatures, and props,” which certainly seems to hint at a new “God of War” that’s in development. Barring an expansion or DLC for the current game, this more than likely means there’s something

The first critically-acclaimed “God of War” launched earlier in 2018 on Apr. 20, rebooting the long-running action series with a new vision of protagonist Kratos. In May, the game became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive of all time, selling over 3.1 million copies globally in its first three days on the market.

With his young son Atreus, Kratos embarks on a journey to fulfill his late wife’s dying wish for her ashes to be spread at the highest peak of the nine realms in the universe based on Norse mythology. The PlayStation 4 exclusive, directed by Cory Barlog, attracted a number of positive reviews, praising Kratos’s relationship with his son, explosive boss battles, and an engaging new world that’s attractive to fans of the series, both new and old.

A sequel is indeed currently in the works, but there’s no current timeline as to when we might be able to expect it.