‘God of War’ Developer Hiring Character Artists For God, Creature Designs

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel.

Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and creatures steeped in story, mythology, mixed with strong historical detail and influences.” This is the latest advertisement in a long line of many, which first began appearing around March, even before the first “God of War” ever went on sale.

Applicants will be asked to create “characters, gods, creatures, and props,” which certainly seems to hint at a new “God of War” that’s in development. Barring an expansion or DLC for the current game, this more than likely means there’s something

The first critically-acclaimed “God of War” launched earlier in 2018 on Apr. 20, rebooting the long-running action series with a new vision of protagonist Kratos. In May, the game became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive of all time, selling over 3.1 million copies globally in its first three days on the market.

With his young son Atreus, Kratos embarks on a journey to fulfill his late wife’s dying wish for her ashes to be spread at the highest peak of the nine realms in the universe based on Norse mythology. The PlayStation 4 exclusive, directed by Cory Barlog, attracted a number of positive reviews, praising Kratos’s relationship with his son, explosive boss battles, and an engaging new world that’s attractive to fans of the series, both new and old.

A sequel is indeed currently in the works, but there’s no current timeline as to when we might be able to expect it.

 

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • 'God of War' Developer Hiring Artists

    'God of War' Developer Hiring Character Artists For God, Creature Designs

    “God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel. Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and […]

  • Jonathan Blow Shows Off New 'Sokoban'-Inspired

    Jonathan Blow Shows Off New 'Sokoban'-Inspired Puzzle Game

    “God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel. Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and […]

  • MARVEL Strike Force Key Art CR:

    'Pokémon Go' Developer Niantic Acquires AR-Focused Seismic Games

    “God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel. Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and […]

  • 'The Walking Dead' Universe Heads to

    'The Walking Dead' Universe Heads to VR With 'The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners'

    “God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel. Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and […]

  • Steelers' Antonio Brown Named 'Madden NFL

    Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Named 'Madden NFL 19' Cover Athlete

    “God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel. Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and […]

  • 17 Years Later, Fans Are Still

    17 Years Later, Fans Are Still Uncovering Secret Features in 'Silent Hill 2'

    “God of War” developer Sony Santa Monica is searching for a number of individuals to fill various roles at the studio, implying that work has already begun on the sequel. Sony Santa Monica’s most recent ad listing is seeking a senior character concept artist to work on an unnamed project that will feature “characters and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad