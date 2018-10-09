You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Extra Glitz and Glamour Come to ‘The Sims 4’ With Get Famous Expansion

Sims fans can get their virtual 15 minutes of fame in the new “The Sims 4 Get Famous” expansion coming this winter, EA announced Tuesday.

The latest expansion will be all about reaching new heights in fame and the lavish lifestyle that comes along with it. While the main objective is to become famous through landing a big break, like a television role or starring in a blockbuster, players can then livestream every moment of their Sim’s life for their adoring Sim fans and become an influencer, as well.

Grant Rodiek, senior producer, commented on the new expansion in a press release.

“With The Sims 4 Get Famous, players can achieve their wildest dreams of becoming a celebrity and all of the perks that come with fame in The Sims 4. From rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities at the studio, to star-studded VIP parties in the hills, Sims can now have it all,” said Rodiek. “The development team has added a slew of fun, humorous, and lavish new gameplay content to ensure that fans, and their Sims, can experience the luxury lifestyle as they play with life, this time in the spotlight.”

The Get Famous expansion will also feature a Sim version of social media darling Baby Ariel, which will appear in-game in Del Sol Valley.

Del Sol Valley has reasonable housing in Mirage Park, but the goal is to move into “the hills” part of The Pinnacles, which is where the mansions are located. Once your Sim is in the desirable abode, there’s plenty of glitzy furniture and other decorations to fill the space with in this new expansion— including gold-plated furniture.

“The Sims 4 Get Famous” will release for PC and Mac on Nov. 16.

