Senior “Call of Duty” developer Glen Schofield is leaving Activision, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Although Schofield said he’s had a “great run” at Activision working on “Call of Duty,” he feels it’s time to try something new. He’ll leave the publisher at the end of the month and take some time to relax before jumping into a new project.

I’ve had a great run here at Activision; 3 COD’s- MW3, AW and WWll- that I’m proud of. I feel it’s time to try something new tho. I’ll be leaving Activision end of Dec. and taking some time off to relax. Then off to something else exciting.

Thank u Activision for everything! — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) December 10, 2018

Although he didn’t provide details on what that next project might be, he said it’s “pretty freaking cool” and he hopes “it sees the light of day.” He also told GameSpot on Monday he believes he still has “a couple good games” left in him and that he has nothing but good things to say about his time with Activision.

“After nine years of ‘CoD’ (which I love), I just think I need a change,” he said. “I seriously am going to take my time finding my next gig. Make sure it’s exactly what I want to do. I still have a couple good games in me.”

Schofield has worked in game development since the 1990s for companies like Eidos Interactive and Electronic Arts, where he helped create the critically-acclaimed survival horror game “Dead Space.” After leaving EA in 2009, he co-founded Sledgehammer Games, which was bought by Activision later that same year.

While at Sledgehammer, he worked on “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3,” “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare,” and “Call of Duty: WWII.” He and fellow co-founder Michael Condrey left that studio in February to take up new executive duties inside Activision. Aaron Halon, a founding member of Sledgehammer, took over as studio head.