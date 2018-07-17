You May Be Able to Gift Items Soon in ‘Fortnite’ (Report)

Season five of “Fortnite” could bring a new gifting system, according to Twitter account Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks.

The account is dedicated to data mining “Fortnite” files for hints at upcoming releases. While it’s not for sure that this exact text will be used in-game, it seems that Epic is getting ready to release the feature soon.

* LEAK * There's a lot going on in these photos but let me explain – The 1st photo is all the strings (text) within the Gifting files.

– The 2nd & 3rd photo shows all the called assets including a V-Buck icon (it may be the currency used while gifting)

– The 4th shows the files pic.twitter.com/vHTjL47IBi — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) July 17, 2018

The text shown is all related to gifting items, such as “Hope you like this gift. Good luck; have fun!” and error messages like “We can’t find the item you’re looking to gift (we even checked the stockroom.)”

Some of the messages imply that currency can be used to purchase gifts, such as “Sorry, you do not have enough currency to gift these items.” Notes with “V-bucks” also appear, implying it will be the currency used to purchase items for gifting.

Players may also be able to customize the gift, as one of the lines says “Optional message up to 100 characters.”

While we don’t yet have a release timeline for this feature, an Epic representative did confirm on a “Fortnite” Reddit thread on June 27 that gifting is coming.

“Gifting will be coming in the future,” Reddit user MrPopoTFS wrote. “We don’t have an exact date to share, but we will inform you once we do.”

The official v5.0 content update notes from Epic released Tuesday don’t mention gifting, but does note the addition of two new weapons, the Submachine Gun for Battle Royale mode and the Typewriter Assault Rifle, for Save the World. The content update also mention that Save the World is also 50% off until July 30.