The Adorable ‘Ghost Giant’ is Coming to PlayStation VR

Zoink, the developer of the beautiful action-adventure game “Fe,” is working on a new PlayStation VR title called “Ghost Giant,” Sony revealed Saturday.

“It’s thrilling how many different ways there are to tell a story,” Zoink Games art and creative director Olov Redmalm wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “Novels, movies and games all have their own approach — and with VR, even more unique possibilities have arisen. That’s something we want to explore with ‘Ghost Giant,’ Zoink’s brand new title that we’re very proud to announce today.”

“Ghost Giant” looks adorable. The player, as the titular specter, befriends a lonely, anthropomorphic fox (?) boy named Louis. He lives in an out-of-the-way part of town, where he tends the family’s sunflower farm with his mother. Using motion controls, the player can explore the town like it’s their own personal dollhouse, lifting furniture, opening buildings, pulling up plants, and more.

Ultimately, though, “Ghost Giant” is a game about friendship. “Being a giant is a big advantage when building your friendship with Louis,” Redmalm explained. “Along your journey, you help him with all manner of challenges that, at first glance, seem impossible to pull off. While they often involve heavy lifting, your most important role is less physical. It’s that of being a supporting friend for a child in need of some guidance.”

Zoink is teaming up with Swedish writer Sara Bergmark Elfgren for the project. She’s best known for the Engelsfors trilogy, a series of adult fantasy novels that has been translated in 25 languages. “We’re very excited about what we’ve been able to achieve together, with our quite differing backgrounds in storytelling coming together in a new media,” Redmalm said. “We hope you’ll enjoy the end result and that you’ll feel like you’ve experienced something new and special!”

There’s no word yet on when “Ghost Giant” will launch.

Saturday’s reveal was part of Sony’s multi-day “Countdown to E3” event. Previously, the company unveiled a new “Tetris” VR title, Dontnod Entertainment’s thriller “Twin Mirror,” and a February 22 release date for zombie survival game “Days Gone.” It will undoubtedly reveal a few more surprises during its E3 press conference on Monday, June 11 at 6 p.m. PDT.

