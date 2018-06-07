You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Generation Zero’ Announced From Creators of ‘Just Cause,’ ‘Mad Max’

Generation Zero” is a newly announced open-world action game from Avalanche Studios, developer of “Mad Max” and “Just Cause 3.”

The game was unveiled with a teaser trailer which sets the tone of the upcoming title, with music that gives off the vibe that the players will have a lot coming at them in this game. “Generation Zero,” currently set for release in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, takes place in a reimagining of 1980s Sweden– except for the murderous mechs, that’s new.

The mechs are described on the official website as “persistently simulated,” meaning that the AI behavior is complex and enemies will be relentless in finding the player. The good news is that if players manage to damage certain components of enemy armor or weapons, that’s not going away. The next encounter, those scars will remain even if it’s weeks later.

Players can go it alone or cooperatively play with up to four in their party. Strategizing is key, and guerilla tactics encouraged to “lure, cripple, or destroy enemies in intense, creative sandbox skirmishes.”

