‘Gears Pop!’ Approaches Soft Launch, See it in Action (Watch)

“Gears Pop!,” the smartphone take on popular shooter “Gears of War,” is approaching its soft launch in preparation for the game’s 2019 release so the team behind the adorable title hosted a short video to show off what the game looks like and walk players through some of its core concepts.

Lead game designer Tyler Bielman says the game is a mobile player-versus-player title that offers up “bite-sized battles,” three-minute battles in a battle arena using iconic “Gears of War” characters — both the antagonists and protagonists of the games.

To set “Gears Pop!” apart from other mobile games — like “Clash Royale” — Bielman says it relies heavily on a “Gears”-like cover system, includes big explosive moments, and is packed with those characters. Those characters aren’t just pulled from “Gears of War,” they’re also based on the Funko Pop! figures, which allows players to mix and match factions to create their own teams.

You can see the game in action in the above video.