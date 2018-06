“Gears of War” will be coming to mobile under the title “Gears Pop,” Microsoft announced at its E3 showcase Sunday.

The game will feature character designs based off of the collectible Funko figurines of the characters.

“Gears Pop” is coming to Android and iPhone sometime in 2019.

This story is developing.

