Gaming Computer Black Friday Deals

(PRNewsfoto/Razer)
CREDIT: Razer

The holidays and the inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us and that means lots of discounts on gaming goodies.

In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for Windows PC gamers. There are discounts on peripherals, graphics cards, monitors, mice, keyboards, laptops, and even fully built gaming desktops.

Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out.

Peripherals

ASUS ROG Claymore RGB Cherry MX Keyboard -Cherry MX Brown or Red
Sale Price: $179.99
Where: Asus

ASUS ROG Claymore Core RBG Cherry MX Keyboard -Cherry MX Brown or Red
Sale price: $129.99
Where: Asus

ASUS ROG Gladius II Aura Sync USB Wired Optical Ergonomic Gaming Mouse with DPI target button (12000 DPI)
Sale Price: $59.99
Where: Asus

ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 300 Virtual 7.1 LED Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC/Mobile/Console
Sale Price: $69.99
Where: Asus


Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Headset
Sale Price: $49.99
MSRP: $99.99
Where: Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Keyboard
Sale Price: $84.99
MSRP: $169.99
Where: Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 Keyboard
Sale Price: $54.99
MSRP: $109.99
Where: Best Buy

Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse
Sale Price: $39.99
MSRP: $69.99
Where: Amazon

Kraken Pro V2 Headset
Sale Price: $49.99
MSRP: $79.99
Where: Amazon

Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard
Sale Price: $69.99
MSRP: $99.99
Where: Amazon

Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle with Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, Abyssus Essential Mouse, and Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad
Bundle Price: $95.00
MSRP: $149.97
Where: Walmart Exclusive

Razer Electra V2 Headset
Sale Price: $39.99
MSRP: $59.99

Related

Where: Best Buy

Laptops/Phone

Razer Phone
Sale Price: $399.99
Where: Microsoft

Razer Blade Pro (various configurations)
Sale Price: Starting at $1799.99
Where: Best Buy, Newegg, Microsoft

Razer Blade Stealth (various configurations)
Sale Price: Starting at $1299.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (various configurations)
Sale Price: Starting at $1799.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft

Razer Blade (15.6” FHD/60Hz/i7/GTX 1060/256GB SSD/2TB HDD)
Sale Price: $1699.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft
Date: Monday, Nov. 26 only
     
Asus ROG 17.3″ 1080p Gaming Laptop Bundle with gaming mouse

Sale Price: 999.99

Where: Costco

 

ABS Focus GTX gaming desktop (8BF, Core i7)

Sale Price: $1,249.99

Where: Newegg

Omen HP Gaming Desktop

Sale Price: $1,249.99

Where: HP

Omen Obelisk HP Desktop

Sale Price: $769.99

Where: HP

 

Razer Blade 15

Sale Price: $2,599.99

Where: Best Buy, Amazon

Date: 11/22 – 11/26

 

Razer Blade Stealth

Sale Price: $1,499.99

Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/22 – 11/26

 

Razer Blade Pro

Sale Price: $4,399.99

Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft

Date: 11/22 – 12/22


MSI GV62 8RD-200 15.6″ Full HD Performance Gaming Laptop PC + NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 Ti,

Sale Price: $699

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last

 

ASUS FX504GE-ES72 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop (FX504) Full HD, 8th-Gen Intel Core i7-8750H, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB

Sale Price: $799

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last

 

ASUS FX504GE-ES72 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop (FX504) Full HD, 8th-Gen Intel Core i7-8750H, GTX 1050 Ti

Sale Price:  $799

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last


ASUS TUF Thin & Light Gaming Laptop PC (FX504) 15.6” Full HD, 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8300H (up to 3.9GHz), GeForce GTX 1050 2GB

Sale Price: $599

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last

 

iBUYPOWER Gaming PC Desktop Trace 9220 Liquid Cooled Overclockable i7-8700K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

Sale Price: $1,349.00

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last


CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master GMA1394A Gaming PC (Liquid Cooled AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2GHz, 16GB DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

Sale Price: $1,199

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last


Dell Alienware Aurora Gaming PC Desktop, Liquid Cooled i7-8700K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB

Sale Price: $1799.99

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last


CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR PC Desktop NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

Sale Price: $649

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/23 until supplies last


Gaming RDY TRIIRR201

Sale Price: $649

Where: iBUYPOWER

Date: 11/19 – 11/30


CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master GMA2088W w/ AMD Ryzen 7 2700, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, 8GB Memory, 240GB SSD, 1TB HD, WiFi and Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming PC

Sale Price: $799

Where: Walmart / WM.ca

Date: 11/15 – 12/15

 

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR GXiVR3800WST w/ Intel i7-8700, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB Memory, 240GB SSD, 1TB HD and Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming PC

Sale Price: $999.99

Where: Walmart / WM.ca

Date: 11/15 – 12/15


Graphics Cards

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC

Sale Price: $529.99

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/23 – 11/26

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING OC 8G Video Card

Sale Price: $749.99

Where: Newegg

Date: 11/19 – 11/27


MSI GeForce RTX 2070 DUKE 8G OC

Sale Price: $526

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/21 – 11/30


ASUS GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Phoenix

Sale Price: $149.99

Where: Newegg

Date: 11/23 -11/26

 

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Ultra

Sale Price: $349.99

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/23 – 11/26


EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Blower/Ref

Sale Price: $349.99

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/23 – 11/26

 

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB SC ACX copper HP single

Sale price: $209.00

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/23 – 11/26

 

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB SC

Sale Price: $139.99

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/23 – 11/26


EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB SC

Sale Price: $99.99

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/23 – 11/26

 

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Sale Price: $239

Where: Newegg

Date: 11/19 – 11/26


MSI GeForce GTX 1060 ARMOR 6G OCV1

Sale Price: $258

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/21 – 11/30

 

PNY GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Graphics Card

Sale Price: $249.00

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/9 – 11/29


PNY GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GDDR5 Video Card

Sale Price: $139.99

Where: Newegg

Date: 11/9 – 11/29

 

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini 8GB GDDR5

Sale Price: $349.99

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/19 – 11/30


ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Mini 8GB GDDR5X

Sale Price: $439.99

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/19 – 11/30

 

GIGABYTE Aero NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB GDDR5

Sale Price: $1,999.00

Where: Amazon

Date: 11/19 – 11/26


GIGABYTE Aero NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB GDDR5

Sale Price: $1,749.00

Where: Amazon, Newegg

Date: 11/19 – 11/26:

GeForce GTX1050 Ti

Sale Price: $799

Where: Amazon

Monitors
Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27″ WQHD (2560×1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Display

Sale Price: $549.99

Where: Newegg

Date: 11/19 – 11/25


34″ Predator X34 UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor

Sale Price: $849.99

Where: Newegg

Date: 11/19 – 11/26

 

LG 32″ QHD Gaming Monitor

Sale Price: $399.99

Where: Costco

 

Samsung UE590 Series 28” LED 4K UHD Monitor

Sale Price: $249.99

Where Best Buy

 

Samsung 750 Series 28” QLED 4K AMD FreeSync Monitor

Sale Price: $299.99

Where Newegg

Dell 27” FHD IPS LED Free Sync Monitor

Sale Price: $119

Where: Walmart

ASUS 24” LED FHD Monitor

Sale Price: $519.99

Where: Best Buy

 

Acer S271HL 27” LED FHD Monitor

Sale Price: $119.99

Where: Best Buy

 

Dell 27” LED QHD GSync Monitor

Sale Price: $349.99

Where: Best Buy


Dell UltraSharp 27” Infinity Edge Monitor

Sale Price: $299.99

Where: Costco


MSI Optix G24C 24” Curved FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor

Sale Price: $159.99

Where: Newegg

 

ASUS ROG Strix 24.5” 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Sale Price: $329.99

Where: Newegg


Acer XG Series 27” AMD FreeSync Widescreen LED Gaming Monitor

Sale Price: $269.99

Where: Newegg

 

BenQ EX3200R 32” 1800R Curved VA Gaming Monitor

Sale Price: $249.00

Where: Newegg

 

    Gaming Computer Black Friday Deals

