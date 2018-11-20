Gaming Computer Black Friday Deals

The holidays and the inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us and that means lots of discounts on gaming goodies.
In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for Windows PC gamers. There are discounts on peripherals, graphics cards, monitors, mice, keyboards, laptops, and even fully built gaming desktops.
Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out.
Peripherals
ASUS ROG Claymore RGB Cherry MX Keyboard -Cherry MX Brown or Red
Sale Price: $179.99
Where: Asus
ASUS ROG Claymore Core RBG Cherry MX Keyboard -Cherry MX Brown or Red
Sale price: $129.99
Where: Asus
ASUS ROG Gladius II Aura Sync USB Wired Optical Ergonomic Gaming Mouse with DPI target button (12000 DPI)
Sale Price: $59.99
Where: Asus
ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 300 Virtual 7.1 LED Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC/Mobile/Console
Sale Price: $69.99
Where: Asus
Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Headset
Sale Price: $49.99
MSRP: $99.99
Where: Best Buy
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Keyboard
Sale Price: $84.99
MSRP: $169.99
Where: Best Buy
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 Keyboard
Sale Price: $54.99
MSRP: $109.99
Where: Best Buy
Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse
Sale Price: $39.99
MSRP: $69.99
Where: Amazon
Kraken Pro V2 Headset
Sale Price: $49.99
MSRP: $79.99
Where: Amazon
Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard
Sale Price: $69.99
MSRP: $99.99
Where: Amazon
Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle with Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, Abyssus Essential Mouse, and Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad
Bundle Price: $95.00
MSRP: $149.97
Where: Walmart Exclusive
Razer Electra V2 Headset
Sale Price: $39.99
MSRP: $59.99
Where: Best Buy
Laptops/Phone
Razer Phone
Sale Price: $399.99
Where: Microsoft
Razer Blade Pro (various configurations)
Sale Price: Starting at $1799.99
Where: Best Buy, Newegg, Microsoft
Razer Blade Stealth (various configurations)
Sale Price: Starting at $1299.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (various configurations)
Sale Price: Starting at $1799.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft
Razer Blade (15.6” FHD/60Hz/i7/GTX 1060/256GB SSD/2TB HDD)
Sale Price: $1699.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft
Date: Monday, Nov. 26 only
Asus ROG 17.3″ 1080p Gaming Laptop Bundle with gaming mouse
Sale Price: 999.99
Where: Costco
ABS Focus GTX gaming desktop (8BF, Core i7)
Sale Price: $1,249.99
Where: Newegg
Omen HP Gaming Desktop
Sale Price: $1,249.99
Where: HP
Omen Obelisk HP Desktop
Sale Price: $769.99
Where: HP
Razer Blade 15
Sale Price: $2,599.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon
Date: 11/22 – 11/26
Razer Blade Stealth
Sale Price: $1,499.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/22 – 11/26
Razer Blade Pro
Sale Price: $4,399.99
Where: Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, Microsoft
Date: 11/22 – 12/22
MSI GV62 8RD-200 15.6″ Full HD Performance Gaming Laptop PC + NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 Ti,
Sale Price: $699
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
ASUS FX504GE-ES72 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop (FX504) Full HD, 8th-Gen Intel Core i7-8750H, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB
Sale Price: $799
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
ASUS FX504GE-ES72 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop (FX504) Full HD, 8th-Gen Intel Core i7-8750H, GTX 1050 Ti
Sale Price: $799
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
ASUS TUF Thin & Light Gaming Laptop PC (FX504) 15.6” Full HD, 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8300H (up to 3.9GHz), GeForce GTX 1050 2GB
Sale Price: $599
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
iBUYPOWER Gaming PC Desktop Trace 9220 Liquid Cooled Overclockable i7-8700K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
Sale Price: $1,349.00
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master GMA1394A Gaming PC (Liquid Cooled AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2GHz, 16GB DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
Sale Price: $1,199
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
Dell Alienware Aurora Gaming PC Desktop, Liquid Cooled i7-8700K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB
Sale Price: $1799.99
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR PC Desktop NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Sale Price: $649
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/23 until supplies last
Gaming RDY TRIIRR201
Sale Price: $649
Where: iBUYPOWER
Date: 11/19 – 11/30
CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master GMA2088W w/ AMD Ryzen 7 2700, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, 8GB Memory, 240GB SSD, 1TB HD, WiFi and Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming PC
Sale Price: $799
Where: Walmart / WM.ca
Date: 11/15 – 12/15
CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR GXiVR3800WST w/ Intel i7-8700, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB Memory, 240GB SSD, 1TB HD and Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming PC
Sale Price: $999.99
Where: Walmart / WM.ca
Date: 11/15 – 12/15
Graphics Cards
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC
Sale Price: $529.99
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/23 – 11/26
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING OC 8G Video Card
Sale Price: $749.99
Where: Newegg
Date: 11/19 – 11/27
MSI GeForce RTX 2070 DUKE 8G OC
Sale Price: $526
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/21 – 11/30
ASUS GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Phoenix
Sale Price: $149.99
Where: Newegg
Date: 11/23 -11/26
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Ultra
Sale Price: $349.99
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/23 – 11/26
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Blower/Ref
Sale Price: $349.99
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/23 – 11/26
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB SC ACX copper HP single
Sale price: $209.00
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/23 – 11/26
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB SC
Sale Price: $139.99
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/23 – 11/26
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB SC
Sale Price: $99.99
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/23 – 11/26
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Sale Price: $239
Where: Newegg
Date: 11/19 – 11/26
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 ARMOR 6G OCV1
Sale Price: $258
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/21 – 11/30
PNY GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Graphics Card
Sale Price: $249.00
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/9 – 11/29
PNY GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GDDR5 Video Card
Sale Price: $139.99
Where: Newegg
Date: 11/9 – 11/29
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini 8GB GDDR5
Sale Price: $349.99
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/19 – 11/30
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Mini 8GB GDDR5X
Sale Price: $439.99
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/19 – 11/30
GIGABYTE Aero NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB GDDR5
Sale Price: $1,999.00
Where: Amazon
Date: 11/19 – 11/26
GIGABYTE Aero NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB GDDR5
Sale Price: $1,749.00
Where: Amazon, Newegg
Date: 11/19 – 11/26:
GeForce GTX1050 Ti
Sale Price: $799
Where: Amazon
Monitors
Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27″ WQHD (2560×1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Display
Sale Price: $549.99
Where: Newegg
Date: 11/19 – 11/25
34″ Predator X34 UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor
Sale Price: $849.99
Where: Newegg
Date: 11/19 – 11/26
LG 32″ QHD Gaming Monitor
Sale Price: $399.99
Where: Costco
Samsung UE590 Series 28” LED 4K UHD Monitor
Sale Price: $249.99
Where Best Buy
Samsung 750 Series 28” QLED 4K AMD FreeSync Monitor
Sale Price: $299.99
Where Newegg
Dell 27” FHD IPS LED Free Sync Monitor
Sale Price: $119
Where: Walmart
ASUS 24” LED FHD Monitor
Sale Price: $519.99
Where: Best Buy
Acer S271HL 27” LED FHD Monitor
Sale Price: $119.99
Where: Best Buy
Dell 27” LED QHD GSync Monitor
Sale Price: $349.99
Where: Best Buy
Dell UltraSharp 27” Infinity Edge Monitor
Sale Price: $299.99
Where: Costco
MSI Optix G24C 24” Curved FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor
Sale Price: $159.99
Where: Newegg
ASUS ROG Strix 24.5” 240Hz Gaming Monitor
Sale Price: $329.99
Where: Newegg
Acer XG Series 27” AMD FreeSync Widescreen LED Gaming Monitor
Sale Price: $269.99
Where: Newegg
BenQ EX3200R 32” 1800R Curved VA Gaming Monitor
Sale Price: $249.00
Where: Newegg