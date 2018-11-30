×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

GameStop Stocks Dip After It Slashes 2018 Earnings Outlook

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in Las Vegas. GameStop is diving into the video game publishing business. The retailer best known for selling games announced plans, to launch a new division called GameTrust that will help distribute and market themGames GameStop Publishing Division, Las Vegas, USA
CREDIT: Powers Imagery/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC.

The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 consoles. New software sales increased 10.9% thanks to a strong slate of titles that launched during the quarter, including “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” “Red Dead Redemption 2,” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” Accessories sales increased 32.6% on the strength of headset and controller sales, while pre-owned sales fell 13.4%.

But, despite its solid growth, GameStop said fourth quarter earnings are below its previous expectations and it’s updating its previous issued annual guidance for fiscal 2018.

“While our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were strong, we anticipate that our fourth quarter sales will skew more towards hardware than initially planned which, along with underperformance of certain titles, weakness in pre-owned and recent sales promotions, will result in fourth quarter earnings that are below our previous expectations, said GameStop chief operating officer and chief financial officer Rob Lloyd. “Importantly, we are evaluating all aspects of our business, including our store and omni-channel experience, cost structure, strategic and economic partnerships with publishing and platform partners, and relationships with customers and the services we offer to them, to enhance our business and drive growth and profitability over the long term.”

Related

The company now expects its total sales to drop 6%, instead of the 2% it previously forecasted. It still expected comparable store sales (excluding TechBrands stores) to fall 5%.

It said it also continues to engage with third parties about a possible sale. Earlier this month, it announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Spring Mobile business for $700 million. GameStop expects to finalize the sale in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and said proceeds will be used to reduce its outstanding debt, fund share repurchases, and reinvest in core video game and collectibles business to drive growth.

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Gaming

  • Bethesda Bans 'Fallout 76' Players for

    Bethesda Bans 'Fallout 76' Players for Life Following Online Homophobic Attack

    Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC. The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox […]

  • 'The Game Awards' Taps 'Stranger Things'

    'The Game Awards' Taps 'Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers, Ninja For Presenters

    Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC. The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft: Xbox Gaming Revenue Exceeded $10 Billion in Fiscal 2018

    Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC. The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox […]

  • Mobile Strategy Game Studio PlayRaven Oy

    Mobile Strategy Game Studio PlayRaven Oy Joins Rovio's Flock

    Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC. The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox […]

  • Mario Kart 8

    Elon Musk Claims Nintendo Wouldn't License 'Mario Kart' for Teslas

    Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC. The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Games Delays 'Fortnite' Account Linking Feature

    Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC. The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox […]

  • How to Get in to the

    How to Get in to the 'Anthem' Closed Alpha

    Video game retailer GameStop’s shares dropped 12% postmarket Thursday after the company slashed its 2018 earnings outlook, according to CNBC. The company just released results for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3. Total global sales increased 4.8% to $2.1 billion, it said. New hardware sales increased 12.8%, driving primarily by demand for the Xbox […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad