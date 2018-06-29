‘Life is Strange: Before the Storm’ Wins Big At Games For Change Awards

CREDIT: Square Enix

Square Enix and Deck Nine’s adventure prequel “Life is Strange: Before the Storm” was the big winner at the Games For Change Awards ceremony on Thursday. It took two awards, including game of the year.

Other winners this year include exploration game “What Remains of Edith Finch” and Ninja Theory’s third-person action game “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.”

Games For Change is an annual festival that promotes equality, understanding, and inclusivity in video games. It opened its three-day long programming this year with a special proclamation from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who declared June 28, 2018 as “Games For Change Day.”

“For 15 years, Games for Change has encouraged the top minds in tech to develop digital games that can bring about positive social change,” said Mayor de Blasio during his speech. “I am proud to join with all those gathered here to applaud G4C, all of this year’s award winners, and everyone participating in the festival for their commitment to forging a better tomorrow for us all.”

Here is the full list of Games For Change 2018 winners:

Game of the Year (Honoring the exemplary game that achieves all three dimensions: impact, innovation and gameplay)

WINNER: “Life is Strange: Before the Storm”

Most Significant Impact (Honoring the games that target a specific social issue with proven actions/outcomes like awareness, civic learning, community building, or behavior change.)

WINNER: “Life is Strange: Before the Storm”

Best Gameplay (Honoring the games with highly compelling and engaging gameplay whose game mechanics align with and reinforce impact goals.)

WINNER: “What Remains of Edith Finch”

Most Innovative (Honoring the games that demonstrate creativity and aspire to bring new ideas through unique game design, technology and/or audiences. These games embrace experimentation to break conventions of form or concept in a manner that may pave new ways for the sector.)

WINNER: “Tree”

Best Learning Game (Honoring the games that offer meaningful engagement around intended learning objectives with measurable outcomes. Examples of types of learning include cognitive skills (academic subjects, memory), social/emotional skills (empathy, bullying), physical health (movement, nutrition), and creative well-being.)

WINNER: “Attentat 1942”

The Games For Change x Polygon People’s Choice Award

WINNER: “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”

  'Life is Strange: Before the Storm'

    'Life is Strange: Before the Storm' Wins Big At Games For Change Awards

  'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Main Theme Music

    Listen to the Heroic Main Theme for 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' (EXCLUSIVE)

  ADL's Plans to Take on Gamergate,

    Inside the ADL's Plans to Take on Gamergate, Hate in Gaming

  Valve is Working on New Tools

    Valve Is Working on More Accurate Steam Spy Replacement

  Factitious Game

    'Fake News' Game 'Factitious' Finds Following

  Teachers Still More Effective at Educating

    Teachers Still More Effective at Educating Than 'Assassin's Creed'

  Rovio Opens Angry Birds World Amusement

    Rovio Opens Angry Birds World Amusement Park in Qatar

