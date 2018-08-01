Gamefly Shutting Down Video Game Streaming Service This Month

Gamefly plans to shut down its video game streaming service at the end of August, according to the company’s support line and messages being sent to the service’s users, Variety has learned.

The last day of support for the streaming service will be Aug. 31. Accounts will not be charged after that date, and the company plans to continue its disc-based game rentals through mail.

The streaming service delivered video games to a number of supported smart TVs and streaming media players, which could be played with a controller or a smartphone.

Founded in 2002, GameFly started out as a video game rental service that mailed video game discs to customers for a monthly fee. The company was founded by Sean Spector, Jung Suh and Toby Lenk. The company expanded by acquiring Shacknews in 2009 and MobyGames in 2011. Earlier this year, Electronic Arts announced it was acquiring the company’s cloud gaming technology assets and personnel.

Cloud gaming is an exciting frontier that will help us to give even more players the ability to experience games on any device from anywhere,” Ken Moss, Chief Technology Officer of Electronic Arts, said at the time. “We’re thrilled to bring this talented team’s expertise into EA as we continue to innovate and expand the future of games and play.”

That team based in Caesarea, Israel, joined EA’s functional teams, including the central technology organization that is responsible for developing and operating the cutting-edge platform that powers EA’s leading games and services. During E3 earlier this summer, Moss showed off Electronic Art’s new game streaming service called Origins Access Premiere. The all-you-can-play subscription service for Windows games launched earlier this week. The service includes all new PC games from the company. EA also named and dated four games: “Madden NFL 19” on Aug. 2, “FIFA 19 on Sept. 20,” “Battlefield 5” on Oct. 11, and “Anthem: Feb. 15” as coming to their service.

Reached for comment Wednesday, an EA spokesperson said “We acquired the team in Israel and the technology they’ve developed, we did not acquire the Gamefly streaming service.  We have not been involved in any decisions around the service.”

Sources tell Variety that Gamefly’s decision to stop its streaming service occurred before EA’s purchase of the streaming tech.

