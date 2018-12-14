×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Game Workers Unite UK Is That Country’s First Games Industry Union

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Game Workers Unite UK

Game Workers Unite UK is now a legal trade union dedicated to representing game developers in that country, it announced in a blog post on Friday.

It’s the first and only union representing video game industry workers in the United Kingdom, it said. It’s an affiliate of the global Game Works Unite movement, a grassroots organization that advocates for unionization and workers’ rights within the industry. Some of its goals include ending the institutionalized practice of excessive/unpaid overtime, improving diversity, supporting abused or harassed workers, and securing a livable wage for all.

“We are so deeply proud of our UK comrades who have hit the ground running from day one,” said Game Workers Unite on Twitter.

“We are SO inspired by the amazing organizing of our comrades in the UK!” said GWU Bay Area, a local chapter based in California. “Their work will not just improve the lives of workers in the UK, it will have massive repercussions throughout the industry worldwide as workers realize that a better way is possible.”

Calls for unionization within the video games industry have gotten louder this year following a number of incidents. The most high-profile ones include Rockstar Games’ alleged “100-hour” work weeks and allegations of sexism and misconduct at Riot Games. Then, there’s the closure of Telltale Games, which suddenly left 250 people unemployed and without severance or health insurance. Many developers took to Twitter afterwards to air their grievances and express their hopes for change under the hashtag #AsAGamesWorker.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Gaming

  • Game Workers Unite UK Is That

    Game Workers Unite UK Is That Country's First Games Industry Union

    Game Workers Unite UK is now a legal trade union dedicated to representing game developers in that country, it announced in a blog post on Friday. It’s the first and only union representing video game industry workers in the United Kingdom, it said. It’s an affiliate of the global Game Works Unite movement, a grassroots [...]

  • Rockstar Working on Anti-Griefing Measures For

    Rockstar Gives Away 'Red Dead' Gold, Working on Anti-Griefing Measures

    Rockstar Games is working on lots of new features for “Red Dead Online” in early 2019, including some new anti-griefing measures, it said in a post on Friday. It’s also working to improve gameplay balance and add new modes and gameplay content. While many “Red Dead Online” players seem to be enjoying their time with [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Leaker Says Epic Legal Threats Forced Closure

    Updated: “Fortnite” dataminer FNBRLeaks has closed its social media accounts after developer Epic Games reportedly threatened it with legal action, according to Eurogamer. “I am not going to go into specifics with this, but due to the request of an Epic Games attorney who I’m not going to disclose, my Twitter, Discord, YouTube, Instagram, and GitHub [...]

  • Discord Store Will Grants Developers 90%

    Discord Store Will Grant Developers 90% Revenue Share Starting in 2019

    The video game online store wars are officially in full swing, with Discord announcing Friday morning that it is opening up its online store with 90% of all revenue going to gamer makers starting in 2019. The news comes on the heels of Epic Games own announcement last week that it was launching the Epic [...]

  • ‘MapleStory’ Finally Gets Its Villain after

    ‘MapleStory’ Finally Gets Its Villain after a Decade of Waiting

    “MapleStory,” the long-running free-to-play MMO launched to North America in 2005, will finally introduce the villain that has played a key role in its narrative for over a decade, Nexon announced. The Black Mage arrives with the release of a new update now out in North America. The update was released in Korea this summer. [...]

  • A Look at Wevr's & Dreamscape

    How Wevr & Dreamscape Immersive Reinvented ‘The Blu’ for Location-Based VR

    When HTC first introduced its Vive virtual reality (VR) headset in April of 2016, “The Blu” quickly became one of the most talked-about launch titles: With its ability to transport viewers onto the deck of a sunken ship, and face-to-face with a giant 80-foot whale, it offered viewers a deeply moving experience of presence and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad