Xbox One Game Pass Gets Deal, Mobile App, ‘Master Chief Collection’

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s all-you-can-play video game subscription service, now has a mobile app, Microsoft announced during a Gamescom livestream Tuesday.

The company also announced that “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” will be included in the service starting Sept. 1 and that new members can check out the service for two months for $2.

The Xbox Game Pass mobile app is now available in beta on Android and iOS. While the app won’t let you access any of the games, it will allow you to browse the existing library of games available through Game Pass and start downloads on your console.

The arrival of “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” on Game Pass coincides with an update coming to the game that includes 4K UHD resolution on Xbox One X, improved matchmaking, offline LAN, customizable installation options, and faster load times. The collection includes the campaign, multiplayer and additional features from “Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary,” “Halo 2: Anniversary,” “Halo 3,” and “Halo 4” – all updated to run at 60FPS.

Finally, Microsoft announced that starting Tuesday, until August 31, new members can get a two month Xbox Game Pass for $2 (or the equivalent local currency) in nearly all countries where Xbox Game Pass is available. During the same dates, Microsoft is also offering members new to Xbox Live Gold two months of Gold for $2.