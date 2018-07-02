Game Critics Awards 2018 Names ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Best of Show

Capcom’s upcoming remake of the survival horror classic “Resident Evil 2” won best of show from the 2018 Game Critics Awards, making it the only third-party Japanese title to receive that honor in 20 years.

The new “Resident Evil 2,” which comes out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Jan. 25, is being completely rebuilt from the ground up with more realistic visuals, remastered audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls. The original was first released on the PlayStation console in 1998.

Every year, the Game Critics presents its “Best of E3” awards recognizing the games that will shape the future of interactive entertainment. To be eligible for a nomination, a title must be “hands-on playable” for at least five minutes during E3. But, non-playable games are still eligible for special commendations. A panel of 51 judges (including Variety’s Brian Crecente) voted on this year’s winners.

Sony was the biggest winner out of all the publishers nominated. It received six awards, including best original game for Media Molecule’s “Dreams” and special commendations for graphics and sound for Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II.” Electronic Arts nabbed four awards, while Microsoft got three.

Here is the full list of Game Critics Awards 2018 winners:

Best of Show

“Resident Evil 2” (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Original Game

“Dreams” (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best Console

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best VR/AR Game

“Tetris Effect” (Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)

Best PC Game

“Anthem” (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox Adaptive Controller (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

“Anthem” (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Action/Adventure

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best RPG

“Kingdom Hearts III” (Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Fighting Game

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)

Best Racing Game

“Forza Horizon 4” (Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)

Best Sports Game

“FIFA 19” (EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Strategy Game

“Total War: Three Kingdoms” (Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)

Best Family/Social Game

“Overcooked 2” (Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Best Online Multiplayer

“Battlefield V” (EA Dice/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Independent Game

“Ori and the Will of Wisps” (Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)

Best Ongoing Game

“Fortnite” (Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Special Commendations for Graphics

“Cyberpunk 2077” (CD Projekt Red for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

“The Last of Us Part II” (Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

“Ghost of Tsushima” (Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Sound

“The Last of Us Part II” (Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Innovation

“Cyberpunk 2077” (CD Projekt Red for PC, PS4, Xbox One)