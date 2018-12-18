×
Voice Actors and Game Devs: The Game Awards Red Carpet (Watch)

Devil May CryThe Game Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

The Game Awards took over online streaming earlier this month in a three-hour celebration of video games — and advertising, game preview spectacular — that was watched by more than 26 million people. But before that streamfest, there was the red carpet.

While most Hollywood red carpets are packed with cinema celebrities, the Game Awards red carpet had a distinct video game culture flavor to it.

We’ve rounded up all of our red carpet video coverage into this one post to make it easier to peruse our coverage from the carpet. Below you’ll find links to all of those on-camera interviews.

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ Voice Actors Discuss Years of Capture Sessions (Watch)

Ninja, JGhosty Discuss ‘CS: GO’s’ Battle Royale Mode, Breaking Into Mainstream (Watch)

‘Destiny 2’ Project Lead Discusses Evolving a Launched Game (Watch)

‘Spider-Man’ Cast Discuss Making a Great Spidey Game (Watch)

Christopher Judge on Emotional Kratos ‘God of War’s’ Performance; Why He Nearly Didn’t Take Role (Watch)

‘God of War’ Director Ranks the ‘God of War’ Games (Watch)

Voice of ‘Assassin’s Creed’s’ Leonidas on Acting Out Everything Twice (Watch)

