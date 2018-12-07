The Game Awards Seven Biggest Moments (Watch)

The Game Awards had a packed evening Thursday, gathering together many of the people behind the year’s biggest games to celebrate what was a powerful 2018 for the industry.

The evening was packed with world premiere videos, a slew of live music performances, and a number of touching moments and surprises. You can browse through all of our Game Awards coverage here.

Below you’ll find the seven biggest moments of the evening, kicking off with the exuberant, heartfelt acceptance speech by SonicFox.

SonicFox Named Esports Player of the Year

“God of War” Wins Game of the Year

The Heads of Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox Kick-Off the Show Together

“Celeste” Wins Best Indie, Games For Impact Awards

A Live Performance of some “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Music

A Compilation of “Red Dead Redemption 2” Music

A Live Performance of ‘Devil May Cry 5’s” Devil Trigger