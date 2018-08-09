Galaxy Note9 Leans Into Gaming With Liquid Cooling System, ‘Fortnite’ Deal

The Galaxy Note 9 is a 6-4-inch Super AMOLED screened, slick mobile device that takes the best bits of the S9 and Note 8 and combines them into a system that boosts game playing with a massive battery and ultra-fast water carbon cooling system that helps manage heat during game sessions.

The system also features a new Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that can be used as a remote and built-in Dex support that gets rid of the dock and makes use of just a dongle to output to a larger display.

The Note9, which comes in Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Coopper, and Midnight Black, goes on sale Aug. 24 at all major carriers for $999 for the 128GB/ 6GB Ram model and $1,250 for the 512GB/ 8GB model. Preorders begin Friday. A pre-order special for the phone includes 15,000 in-game “Fortnite” V-bucks.

The phone still features water resistance, fast wireless charger, a headphone jack and the ability to use up to a 1TB microSD card for storage and has the largest battery in Samsung’s line of phones at 4000 mAh. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung also unveiled its new take on the smartwatch. The renamed Galaxy Watch keeps the circular design and rotating bezel of the Samsung Gear S3 line along with the promise of a single charge that will last several days.

Related Tim Sweeney Introduces Android 'Fortnite' During Samsung Unpacked Event 'Fortnite' on Android to Be Timed Exclusively for Samsung's Note 9 (Report)

The watch comes in two sizes, features a military-grade body, Gorilla Glass, touch face, water resistance of 5ATM, LTE standalone connectivity. It can be charged alonside the Note 9 at the same time using a new Wireless Charger Duo.

Galaxy Note9 Specs

Display 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960×1440 (516ppi)

*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

Camera Rear: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

– Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS

– Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS

– 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front: 8MP AF, F1.7

Body 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, 201g, IP68 (BLE S Pen: 5.7 x 4.35 x 106.42mm, 3.1g, IP68)

*Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes

AP 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

Memory 6GB RAM (LPDDR4), 128GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB RAM (LPDDR4), 512GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

SIM Card Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Battery 4,000mAh

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Fast Charging compatible with QC 2.0

OS Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Network Enhanced 4×4 MIMO/CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

*May differ by market and mobile operator

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

Payment NFC, MST

Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor

Authentication Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition

Intelligent scan: Combines iris scan and face recognition for convenient unlocking and in some cases provides enhanced security for certain authentication services

Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE

Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM