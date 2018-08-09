Galaxy ‘Fortnite’ Android Exclusive Lasts 48 Hours

Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners get 48 hours to enjoy the Android version of the “Fortnite” beta before Epic Games begins to open the beta to the rest of the estimated 250 million supported Android devices in the public’s hands, according to Samsung’s press release on the phone.

The exclusivity window runs from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, people with the Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9/+, Note8, Galaxy S8/+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S3 can play the “Fortnite” beta on Android. After this exclusivity window, the game opens up to a much larger swathe of Android phone owners.

The get the game, you have to head over to the “Fortnite” website where you will have to download the “Fortnite” launcher, which in turn downloads and installs the game. Because you’re sideloading the game, without the use of the Google Play store, you’ll need to agree to some security questions before the phone allows you to make the download and installation. Once installed, you can either link an existing “Fortnite” account via a sign-in or create a new account.

If you’re playing the game on a Note9 or Galaxy Tab S4, the game should recognize that and give you the Galaxy outfit, which will appear as a free item for you to claim in the in-game “Fortnite” store.

While people trying to play with a mouse and keyboard using an Android device will get kicked out of their matches, Epic says that Bluetooth controller support is coming to the phone at a later date. In an interview with Variety, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney said that the developer would like to eventually support the use of both controllers and keyboard and mouse.

“In time, we’d like to support both, and matchmake with players having similar controls — for example Android+controller users playing with console players, rather than Android touchscreen players,” he said.

While voice chat is currently not supported on the Android version of the game, that is also planned for a later date.

You can read more about the Android “Fortnite” unveiling and the new Galaxy Note9 announcement from our earlier coverage.

