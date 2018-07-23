Funko’s First ‘Fortnite’ Figure is Rex Skin

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable.

The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an image of the upcoming figure on their official Twitter account on Saturday, after unveiling the new design at the Funko Fundays event held in San Diego last weekend.

Funko’s Pop line is the “number one stylized vinyl collectible on the market” and sells millions of figures worldwide, according to the company’s corporate profile page.

This figure is just the start of the new “Fortnite” line, as a press release stated that “more than ten different product lines including Funko’s iconic Pop! figures, 5 Star figures, Pint Size Heroes, Vynl, keychains, POP! apparel and more” will be coming Holiday 2018.

Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko, said the company is “thrilled” to partner with Epic Games for the collection.

“This collection will be a true celebration of ‘Fortnite’s’ incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko ‘Fortnite’ collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game,” Mariotti said. “We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the ‘Fortnite’ brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world.”

Related

Funko is bringing other popular game characters to big-headed, adorable collector’s status as of late. The Pikachu Funko Pop was revealed earlier this month. Funko also featured characters like Cuphead in a series of breakfast cereals called “FunkO’s” because, of course, what else?

For anyone who wants a heaping side of Funko figures with gaming instead of breakfast, “Gears Pop” will bring “Gears of War” to mobile devices sometime in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Gaming

  • Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official

    Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official 'Overwatch' Nerf Toy

    Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable. The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an […]

  • Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex

    Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex Skin

    Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable. The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an […]

  • Esports Could Be in the Olympics

    Esports Could Be in the Olympics by 2024

    Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable. The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an […]

  • Inside the Mystery of 'Call of

    Inside Treyarch’s 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Zombie Mode

    Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable. The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an […]

  • 'Spec Ops: The Line' Devs Unveil

    'Spec Ops: The Line' Devs Unveil New Match-Based Shooter 'The Cycle'

    Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable. The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an […]

  • You Have Three Hours to Catch

    You Have Three Hours to Catch a Zapdos in 'Pokemon Go'

    Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable. The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an […]

  • 'Fortnite' Is Celebrating Its First Birthday

    'Fortnite' Is Celebrating Its First Birthday With a Limited Time Event

    Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable. The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad