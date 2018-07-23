Funko’s First ‘Fortnite’ Figure is Rex Skin

Pop culture collectibles maker Funko revealed the first toy from their upcoming “Fortnite” line, and it’s pretty adorable.

The figure is based on the Rex skin available in-game, which is reminiscent of Rex from the “Toy Story” franchise, so it seems like the perfect choice for the first “Fornite” themed collectible. The company revealed an image of the upcoming figure on their official Twitter account on Saturday, after unveiling the new design at the Funko Fundays event held in San Diego last weekend.

Funko’s Pop line is the “number one stylized vinyl collectible on the market” and sells millions of figures worldwide, according to the company’s corporate profile page.

This figure is just the start of the new “Fortnite” line, as a press release stated that “more than ten different product lines including Funko’s iconic Pop! figures, 5 Star figures, Pint Size Heroes, Vynl, keychains, POP! apparel and more” will be coming Holiday 2018.

Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko, said the company is “thrilled” to partner with Epic Games for the collection.

“This collection will be a true celebration of ‘Fortnite’s’ incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko ‘Fortnite’ collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game,” Mariotti said. “We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the ‘Fortnite’ brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world.”

Funko is bringing other popular game characters to big-headed, adorable collector’s status as of late. The Pikachu Funko Pop was revealed earlier this month. Funko also featured characters like Cuphead in a series of breakfast cereals called “FunkO’s” because, of course, what else?

For anyone who wants a heaping side of Funko figures with gaming instead of breakfast, “Gears Pop” will bring “Gears of War” to mobile devices sometime in 2019.